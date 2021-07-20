British Encampment to Occupy Hickory Ridge Museum on Saturday, July 24 Beginning at Noon

Guests can expect immersive experiences with ongoing scenarios, living history demonstrations, and weapons demonstrations as the Revolutionary War comes to life around them.

Guests are invited to witness firsthand the Hickory Ridge Museum occupied by an encampment of British soldiers set in the summer of 1780 on Saturday, July 24.

The museum, which typically is a serene homestead in the Daniel Boone Park, is hosting a special event to reenact British and settler tensions and fallout after pivotal battles such as the Battle of Kings Mountain, Battle of Cowpens, and the Battle of Guilford Court House. The event will feature a reenactment of Lord Cornwallis searching for supplies and hidden rebels in the backcountry of North Carolina. Guests can expect immersive experiences with ongoing scenarios, living history demonstrations, and weapons demonstrations as the Revolutionary War comes to life around them.

“We’re excited to host guest reenactors who will be joining us to demonstrate the atmosphere as Patriots and Loyalists clashed.” said Taylor Osborne, historical interpreter and event coordinator at the museum.

Hickory Ridge Museum is comprised of six log cabins, all historic to the High Country, complete with artifacts and furnishings. Staffed with historic interpreters in period clothing, Hickory Ridge Museum’s series of authentic, historic cabins give visitors a glimpse into the past and a sense for the daily lives of early mountain settlers. Focused on the period of 1785-1805, the museum provides insight into the self-sufficiency of pioneer settlers by highlighting the skills they possessed such as hearthside cooking, spinning, candle making, and blacksmithing.

“We’re proud to host this special event at Hickory Ridge Museum,” said Museum Director, Marrena Greer. “There’s no better way to learn about our history than to witness it before your eyes. We’re excited for the public to participate in the British encampment event, tour the historic log cabins, and interact with the many historical interpreters that will be present on Saturday.”

Reenactors of any age that dress in 18th century attire are invited to stay for the performance of “Horn in the West” and will receive vouchers for discounted tickets that evening at only $10 per person, a $23 savings from the adult reserved ticket price. Costumed guests must visit the Museum Gift Shop, where their ensemble will be reviewed, to receive their $10 admission voucher for the performance. Vouchers are only valid for performance tickets on Saturday, July 24 and are non-transferable.

The outdoor drama, “Horn in the West” depicts Daniel Boone, the Revolutionary War, and the pioneer settlement of the High Country. The Hickory Ridge Museum complements the drama by offering guests the chance to interact with historical artifacts and knowledgeable costumed interpreters.

Osborne, who also plays a villager in ‘Horn,’ shares his excitement. “Visitors will be able to experience how mountain ancestors reacted as British officers showed up in their communities and how pivotal the Patriot victories were in the pursuit for independence.”

Hickory Ridge Museum is located at 591 Horn in the West Drive. The museum opens at 10 a.m. with main events starting at 12:00 and continuing until 7:30 p.m. that day. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 12 years old and can be purchased prior to entering at the Museum Gift Shop. For more information, call 828-264-2120 or visit horninthewest.com.

“Horn in the West” is an outdoor drama that tells the story of Daniel Boone, the Revolutionary War, and the pioneer settlement of the High Country. “Horn” is produced by Southern Appalachian Historical Association (SAHA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving history for the future. The mission of the SAHA is to explore, preserve, and share the region’s rich cultural heritage, which the organization accomplishes through theatrical, educational, and museum programming. As a complement to the performance, SAHA also operates the Hickory Ridge History Museum, a series of historic log cabins from the 18th and 19th centuries brought to life by costumed interpreters demonstrating pioneer life skills including blacksmithing, weaving, weaponry, and cooking over a hearth. Additional information is available at horninthewest.com, by calling 828-264-2120, or by visiting the Ticket Office at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone, NC.

