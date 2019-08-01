Bring Back the Memories at the Inaugural P.B. Scott’s RoundUp on August 18 in Blowing Rock

Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 5:09 pm

Take a trip back in time this summer to when the music was everything to join a big crowd of people remembering the good times at P.B. Scott’s in Blowing Rock. The P.B. Scott’s RoundUp, the first event of its kind, will be taking place outdoors in the parking lot at Twigs on Sunday, August 18 near where the original P.B. Scott’s building used to stand.

“So many people from that era still have the memories and the desire to go through it again. I’m trying to keep the memory alive because there are enough people that I know feel the same. I know they want it and I know they’ll come,” said event organizer Jean Travers. “I think that it’s all right there ready for somebody to jump in and do what I’m doing. If you build it they will come.”

Two bands that played at the original P.B. Scott’s location will be back to play some of their favorite tunes. Sidewinder will get the afternoon started before Nantucket takes the stage as the headlining act.

Parking for the event will be in part of the Twigs lot as well as the ABC Store, United Community Bank, Keith’s Exxon and the empty lot that used to be the Scotchman gas station on Valley Boulevard.

Hotel rooms are also booking up early for the fun evening of music. Rooms at the Village Inn of Blowing Rock are almost entirely booked and rooms are going quickly at Hillwinds Inn in Blowing Rock. Both places are offering a special P.B. Scott’s discounted rate.

As a reminder, no outside food or coolers will be allowed, however, a plentiful supply of cold beer and beverages and tasty food will be available, including the famous Garbage Burgers and beer buckets that many P.B. Scott’s concert-goers will remember eating at Clyde’s Tavern nearby.

Travers said that there will be special P.B. Scott’s cups and local craft beers during the show. After the music ends, patrons are encouraged to go to Twigs for a fun after-party in support of them allowing the use of their parking lot for the day.

“People are getting their old roommates together, people are getting their groups together and it’s so cool. It makes me feel so good,” Travers said. “Now we’re 60 and we’ve got our AARP cards. We want everyone to see that we grew up just fine.”

A big turnout is expected, but tickets are still on sale for the event. Tickets are $40 and you can purchase them through PayPal by going to www.paypal.me/PBScottsRoundUp or purchase your tickets at the gate. Gates will open at 2 p.m. with music beginning at 3 p.m. Travers said if you are planning on buying tickets the day of the event to make sure and get there early. Everyone needs to bring their chairs and blankets to sit on as well.

