BRAHM’s Educational Program Highlights Hugh Morton’s Living Legacy of Grandfather Mountain on Thursday January 23

Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:53 am

President of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation to give talk profiling Hugh Morton, prolific photographer and founder of Grandfather Mountain nature preserve

On Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, from 11am – 12pm, Jesse Pope will lead a conversation at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum about the past, present, and future of Grandfather Mountain State Park. The talk will focus on the life and legacy of Hugh Morton, founder of Grandfather Mountain nature preserve.

Hugh Morton was born in 1921 in Wilmington, NC. As a child, Hugh frequently visited the High Country and learned photography at Camp Yonahnoka near Grandfather Mountain in Avery County. When he was only thirteen years old he published his first photograph— a golf scene that appeared in a N.C. tourism advertisement in Time Magazine. In the following years, Morton’s photographs would come to be seen in countless publications throughout eight decades, in books, magazines, newspapers, and calendars, and many more. Some Morton photographs have been published many times over; others, however, have rarely or never been seen.

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is featuring many of Morton’s lesser known photographs in the current exhibition, “Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective” that is on display until February 22, 2020.

The January 23rd “Scholars & Scones” talk at the Museum will discuss the interesting life and longtime legacy of Hugh Morton, most notably his achievements at Grandfather Mountain. The talk will be led by Jesse Pope, President and Executive Director of the nonprofit, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Complimentary sweet treats from Blowing Rock’s Backstreet Bakery and a specially roasted “Dangerfield Blend” coffee from Hatchet Coffee Co will be served.

The event is open to the public. The cost is Free for museum members and $5 for non-members. As an added bonus, each participant will receive one free admission ticket to Grandfather Mountain, courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Jesse Pope has 16 years of experience working for the nature park in many capacities, most notably as Backcountry Ranger, Animal Keeper, and Chief Naturalist. More Recently Jesse has worked as the Assistant Vice President helping oversee day to day operations of the park. Jesse attended Lees-McRae College for his undergraduate degree and Montreat College for graduate studies in environmental education. He is very passionate about the Stewardship Foundation’s mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. If you would like to learn more about the park, the great work they are doing and how you can help, please give Jesse a call.

_ _ _

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane on the corner of Chestnut and Main in Blowing Rock, NC. The Museum is open year round Tuesday through Saturday, 10am – 5pm (and from May – October, the Museum is also open on Sundays from 12pm – 4pm.)

For more information, please call (828) 295-9099 or visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org.

Related Articles

Comments

comments