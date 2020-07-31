BRAHM Will Host the Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival Coming Up August 19-22

The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival is a four-day plein air painting event. It takes place August 19 – 22, 2020 in the beautiful mountainous area surrounding the town of Blowing Rock in western North Carolina. Its aim is to bring painters together from around the world to paint outside in the fresh air while getting to know each other and sharing their work. The event prompts applicants to explore the unique Blowing Rock architecture, spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain views, and overall Appalachian feel of one of the most scenic areas in the country.

After three days of painting “en plein air,” painters are invited to display their completed works at the “Wet Paint” Art Show & Sale on Saturday afternoon, August 22nd. Collectors and the public are invited to attend this impressive display of Plein Air paintings to both view and purchase the unique works that highlight the incredible beauty of the High Country.

The Wet Paint Show & Sale will be open to the public on Saturday, August 22nd between 2:00 and 3:30 pm. The Wet Paint Sale is a free ticketed event allowing 25 people to enter the show every 15 minutes. All previously unsold artwork will be available for purchase at that time. All pieces must remain on display until 3:30 pm. BRAHM handles all sales, and retains a 30% commission as a fundraiser for our non-profit community programs.

For questions concerning the Festival, please contact Jennifer Garonzik, BRAHM Education Center Director at (828) 295-9099 ext. 3004 or at