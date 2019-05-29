BRAHM Hosts World-Famous Watercolor Exhibit with the High Country Watermedia Society

Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:41 am

By Tzar Wilkerson

The High Country Watermedia Society will be holding their special monthly meeting (free) at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. The High Country Watermedia Society is a sponsor for the American Watercolor Society (AWS) Exhibition at BRAHM, which they will be touring on the day. They are also encouraging attendees to register for guest artist Carol Childers’s afternoon workshop.

Date: June 8, 2018

Time: 9:30 – 10:30—Coffee and Business Meeting

10:30 – 12:00 – Docent led tour of the American Watercolor Society (AWS) traveling exhibition

1:00 – 4:00—Carol Childers Guest Artist Workshop

Place: Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, 159 Ginny Stevens Lane

(formerly 159 Chestnut St.), Blowing Rock, NC

AWS 152nd Annual International Exhibition

The American Watercolor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious art societies in the world and election to the Society as a Signature Member is one of the most sought-after honors in the painting world. AWS membership features many of the greatest names in painting throughout the Society’s history and includes the American impressionist Childe Hassam, regionalists Edward Hopper and Charles Burchfield, plus virtually every member of the important “California School” of watercolorists, and everyone in between, up to and including the late Andrew Wyeth.

AWS’s annual exhibition is one of the most revered watercolor exhibits in the world. More than 1,100 artists from throughout the United States and 33 foreign countries submit their work to a panel of jurors chosen from Signature Members of the AWS. Of these submissions, 122 paintings were selected for the exhibition. Forty paintings from the show were selected for the traveling exhibition, which will tour six museums and galleries across the country during 2019. BRAHM is the first museum on the tour to receive the traveling exhibition this year. High Country Watermedia Society is very pleased to be a sponsor for this exhibition.

Guest Artist Workshop

Artist: Carol Childers Media: Watercolor and (optional) ink

A Lenoir resident, Ms. Childers teaches art at CCC&TI and works in a variety of media, both two- and three-dimensional. The focus of the workshop follows:

Planning the composition and painting a beautiful beetle with an abstract background using water colors and ink. Value and color choices, and Creating edge variety and how this skill can enhance the composition of your paintings.

Register for Childer’s workshop at the HCWS website (http://highcountrywatermediasociety.com ) by selecting “Workshops Registration and Payment” under the “Workshops” tab.

