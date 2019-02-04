Artemis Independent to Present ‘Boonies’ Series Viewing Party February 28 at Boone Saloon

Published Monday, February 4, 2019 at 2:16 pm

Artemis Independent, a production and media company based in Boone, will premier their new short video series ‘boonies’ in February. Artemis Independent will host a viewing party at Boone Saloon, located 489 W King Street, Boone NC. It will take place Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It will consist of a screening of the series and a presentation by the producers.

Artemis Independent is a media and production company based in the mountains of North Carolina. The company provides production and promotion services globally, primarily in public television, working on shows such as Emmy-award winning A CHEF’S LIFE, A CRAFTSMAN’S LEGACY, ROADTRIP NATION, German public TV entity Deutsche Welle and more. For a full client list, please visit http://www.artemisindependent.com/testimonials/.

Hogwild Films is a small production house led by Kelly Davis and Selena Lauterer, with the aim to create films that offer audiences a fresh look at the world around them. Boonies is their first project. Visit http://www.hogwildfilms.com/projects.html to learn more.

The ‘boonies’ series focuses on Boone’s small businesses and the people behind them-in particular, three engaged citizens who help make this town the vibrant and eclectic place it is. The February screening will feature:

101 Angela Kelly: “Eat More Collards!” Such is Proper Restaurant’s motto where proprietor Angela Kelly embraces her heritage by lovingly interpreting dishes of the South, cultivating a loyal fan base spanning all across the country.

102 Jesse Miller: Insurance man by day, auctioneer for the greater good by night. Jesse Miller has raised over $1 million for his community as a volunteer auctioneer. Boonies explores why he chooses to use his talents for nonprofits.

103 Anna Roseman: Anna Roseman, owner of Anna Banana’s Consignment Store, shows us how curating fashion for the High Country in North Carolina is both an art and a science.

Producer Selena Lauterer had this to say about the ‘boonies’ series:

“Being from the mountains of North Carolina has been my lifelong honor-by as I’ve lived and traveled the nation and world, I’ve encountered pretty extreme misperceptions of who we are as Southerners and Appalachian natives. Boonies is our way of offering up who we are here. People are people. And people are, no matter what, infinitely interesting. No doubt about it, this film series is a big ole’ love letter to the community. We hope everyone feels the love.”

Director Dr. Kelly Davis had this to say about the series:

“I’ve been fascinated with the South, and these mountains in particular, for much of my life. I grew up in Minnesota-but as a storyteller, I’ve always been drawn to the South’s complexities and richness of culture. Marrying Selena, an eighth generation Appalachian, quickly indoctrinated me! I’ve loved getting to know my community more by producing this series as well as working with my students from Appalachian State University on the project.”

The ‘boonies’ series is set to premiere on public television in 2019.

For the information, please email [email protected]

Check out their social medias at:

Facebook.com/booniesSeries

Instagram: @boonies_series

Or visit their website at artemisindependent.com/boonies.

Comments

comments