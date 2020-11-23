Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is Returning for the 2020-2021 Season on Saturday, Dec. 5th

Now in its fifth season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2020-2021 season to offer delicious healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long!
The farmers’ market will operate from 9:00AM-12:00PM every Saturday from December through April at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center.
Due to COVID-19, the 3Ws (Wear, Wait, Wash) will be strictly enforced. Vendors will be spread throughout the Agricultural Center’s parking lot, Conference Center, and Warehouse with a one-way customer traffic pattern and customer limits.
Upon arrival to the farmers’ market, patrons will be greeted by market staff and easy-to-follow maps to help you navigate this new system. Masks are required for both vendors and customers and hand sanitizer and masks will be provided to ensure that everyone has a safe shopping experience.
“I am so excited to be a part of a community that values local food so much that we can offer fresh fruits and veggies all year round! At the Boone Winter Farmers’ Market, we believe that everyone deserves equitable access to healthy, local food and a safe shopping experience.” — Ellie Mullis, Market Manager
Boone’s Winter Farmers Market is excited to offer the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits so that everyone has the opportunity to afford local food. Over the last year, more than 221 families have doubled $21,900 to purchase healthy, local food at Boone’s farmers’ markets!
To use the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit the market manager’s booth and tell them how much you’d like to spend with your EBT card and they will give you double the amount in tokens for market shopping!
Farmers’ markets are an essential way to improve community resilience. Buying local food supports your community by helping local small farms and business owners, stimulating the local economy by keeping food dollars within the region, and relying less on commercial agriculture.
Important Information
Opening Day: December 5th, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Road Boone, NC 28607 Cost: FREE
Producers
Against the Grain Farm – Certified Biodynamic & Organic produce & Animal Welfare Approved, GMO-free meats
Creeksong Farm – Sustainable produce, meats, and eggs
Mountain Memories Farm – All cuts of grass-fed lamb, pork and beef, a variety of sausages, Free Range fresh eggs, apple butter, and shelf CBD products.
BFR Beef – Premium beef cuts, jerky, and seasonings
Daffodil Spring Farm – Certified Animal Welfare Approved pork, potatoes, and winter greens. Sunshine Cove Farm – Microgreens, shoots, edible flowers, & specialty vegetables.
F.A.R.M. Cafe – Healthy and preservative-free prepared meals and sides made from recovered produce that anyone can enjoy regardless of means
Black Birch Her-Pothecary – Herbal healing products
Mountain Flowers Hemp – Pesticide-free hemp products such as salves, candles, and oils Resupply, LLC – Homemade body and household products packaged for sustainability and reuse High Country Clay – Pottery and ceramics
Carringer Farms – Produce, honey, eggs, baked goods, preserves, and pickled foods
Sweet Dreams Patisserie, LLC – Assortment of baked goods
Berry Patch Farm – Produce, honey, and crafts
Fermenti Foods – Living, probiotic rich fermented foods
CW Chocolate – Vegan and organic chocolate
Shady Grove Gardens – Cut flowers and nursery plants
For more information, you can visit Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market website at https://www.brwia.org/wintermarket.html. You can also follow Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market on social media at www.facebook.com/BooneWinterFM/ and www.instagram.com/boonewintermarket/