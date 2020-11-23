Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is Returning for the 2020-2021 Season on Saturday, Dec. 5th

Now in its fifth season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2020-2021 season to offer delicious healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long!

The farmers’ market will operate from 9:00AM-12:00PM every Saturday from December through April at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center.

Due to COVID-19, the 3Ws (Wear, Wait, Wash) will be strictly enforced. Vendors will be spread throughout the Agricultural Center’s parking lot, Conference Center, and Warehouse with a one-way customer traffic pattern and customer limits.

Upon arrival to the farmers’ market, patrons will be greeted by market staff and easy-to-follow maps to help you navigate this new system. Masks are required for both vendors and customers and hand sanitizer and masks will be provided to ensure that everyone has a safe shopping experience.

“I am so excited to be a part of a community that values local food so much that we can offer fresh fruits and veggies all year round! At the Boone Winter Farmers’ Market, we believe that everyone deserves equitable access to healthy, local food and a safe shopping experience.” — Ellie Mullis, Market Manager

Boone’s Winter Farmers Market is excited to offer the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits so that everyone has the opportunity to afford local food. Over the last year, more than 221 families have doubled $21,900 to purchase healthy, local food at Boone’s farmers’ markets!