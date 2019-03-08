Boone’s Most Unique Ski & Snowboard Competition Returns for its 5th & Biggest Event Yet

Published Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:11 am

Some of the best up-and-coming skiers and snowboarders are preparing to shred at Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Daniel Boone Rail Jam on Saturday, March 16th, St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The annual event attracts several thousand spectators who watch athletes throw their best tricks and put on quite a show.

If you have hesitations about the weather, have no fear! 18 tons of shaved ice will be brought to the venue, in order to ensure plenty of snow for the event.

In 2019, Daniel Boone Rail Jam is going to be bigger than ever. Prize money for the competitors will total an unprecedented $12,000! The ramp, located in the center of the amphitheater, will be larger to allow for an even bigger setup. Other upgrades include several bar locations, entertainment by Handlebar Betty, local vendors, food trucks including Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Farm To Flame, and more.

There is something for everyone at this family-friendly event, whether you want to compete or spectate. Tickets for spectators are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Thanks to our generous sponsors, competitors may enter the competition for free if they pre-register by March 15th. Entry fee is $35 on the day of the event.

Proceeds from the event go to Revamp the Amp, an ongoing project geared toward the revitalization the historic Daniel Boone Amphitheater.

Upgrades that have been made possible by Revamp the Amp:

Installation of LED lighting for safe, energy efficient viewing

Upgraded power supply

New roof for the concession stand

Proceeds from this year’s event will be used to improve stage access for load-ins/load-outs, cosmetic improvements, and overall upgrades to the venue to accommodate large concerts.

Event Details

Daniel Boone Rail Jam

Date: Saturday, March 16th, 2019

Time: Doors open at 5:00, Competition starts at 6:00

Location: Daniel Boone Amphitheater, 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, NC 28607

Ticket Prices: $5 online, $10 at the door

Tickets may be purchased online at danielboonerailjam.com

Olympian and X Games Champion Visits to Support Local Ski and Snowboard Competition

One of the most accomplished international snowboarders, Louie Vito, is scheduled to visit Boone, North Carolina to help judge and support Daniel Boone Rail Jam on March 16.

Louie Vito embodies style, power, skill, and determination. Vito was a member of the 2010 U.S. Olympic Team, a four-time Overall U.S. Grand Prix Champion and is a two-time Dew Cup Overall Champion. He has also accumulated six career X Games medals, including two Gold Medals.

In an unprecedented streak between the 2010 Olympics and spring 2012, Louie managed the unheard-of feat of earning podium positions in 20 of the world’s 23 major snowboarding contests, including three consecutive X Games medals, the overall championship for the Winter Action Sports Tour, and the overall championship in the U.S. Grand Prix (the third of his career at that time).

Vito has won fans off the mountain as well – he competed on Dancing With The Stars (season 9) and was featured in ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue” in 2011. Since then he was named Men’s Health Magazine’s Top 50 Most Fit Athletes in the World, he had a speaking part in the movie Point Break, hosted several projects for Red Bull-TV and ESPN, appeared on numerous TV shows on Nickelodeon such as 100 Things to do before High School, Jagger Eaton’s Mega Life, just to name a few. He also starred on ABC Family TV’s Switched. In 2015, Vito won a Young Hollywood Award as the country’s “Most Awesome Athlete.” Recently he filmed a season of “The Challenge” on MTV and was the TV analyst for several snowboarding events on NBC and Fox Sports TV.

Every year Louie hosts a charity Rail Jam at his hometown mountain resort in Ohio. This event has grown to be the biggest one of it’s kind in the entire Midwest.

Daniel Boone Rail Jam is unique in the fact that it is not on a traditional ski slope, but instead in the middle of an outdoor amphitheater in the downtown Boone area. The event is presented by Double Wood Farm, Town of Boone, and the Appalachian Mountain Brewery in support of the We Can So You Can Foundation. The foundation has two goals with this project: 1) To revitalize the historic amphitheater in efforts to make the facility more suitable for public events. 2) To encourage growth in local winter sports by giving competitors a stage on which to showcase their incredible talent.

