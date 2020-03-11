Boone’s Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Run Down of Events Beginning Next Week

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm

The organizers of The Banff Mountain Film Festival in Boone, NC are announcing details regarding the Banff Mountain Film Festival coming up on Thursday March 19, Friday March 20, and Saturday March 21. Tickets are on sale online for the Thursday March 19th screening. The Friday March 20 and Saturday March 21 screenings are sold out. All screenings start at 7:30pm. Doors open to the Schaefer Center on Thursday March 19 at 6:45, and the doors open to the Schaefter Center on Friday and Saturday at 6:15pm. Each night features a completely different screening with film details found at https://op.appstate.edu/banff-films-2020

Appalachian Adventure Achievement Award (A4) winners will be announced at intermission at the Thursday night screening.

As has become a tradition at the Boone screenings, we will have a special guest featured in one of the films this year in attendance at the Thursday and Friday night screenings this year. John Brosler is a 22 year old competitive climber from Dallas, TX. He started climbing in 2008 for Team Texas, where he fell in love with competitions and later became obsessed with speed climbing. Since then, John has won 10 U.S. National Championships, 2 Pan-American Championships, graced the podium at multiple Youth World Championships, and is currently trying his luck at the World Cups and the Olympics. John will be present to meet and greet the audience on Thursday night, as well as Friday night, when the film where he is featured, Up To Speed, will be screened.

Former Boone locals David Hutchison & Shari Galiardi will also be in town during the week of Banff to share stories with the local community about their life on the road. The two of them ditched their jobs in 2012 and created a sustainable life in a 72 square feet “can” they call home. Bought off of Ebay for $900, their Sportcraft camper trailer is from 1957 and is named Hamlet because of its “canned-ham” shape. They will be around campus and in the community so be sure to check out their snazzy abode and learn about the life they have created! Details regarding the guests this year can be found at: https://op.appstate.edu/pagesmith/339

The Banff Mountain Film Festival – a program of The Banff Centre – is the largest and one of the most prestigious, mountain film festivals in the world. The Banff Film Festival screenings in Boone, presented at the Schaefer Center on the Appalachian State University campus, have become one of the largest in North America. This year, local organizers are celebrating 24 years of the World Tour coming to Boone, NC.

With stops planned in over 1,000 communities and 35 countries across the globe, this year’s tour features a collection of the most inspiring mountain adventure, culture, and environmental films from the festival.

Local tour hosts like Appalachian State University’s Outdoor Programs choose the program from the best of over 400 films submitted to the Banff Film Festival in November. After tickets for the Friday and Saturday screenings sold so quickly this year, local organizers decided that it was time to offer a third public screening. Three completely different screenings will be shown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. “We will highlight award winning mountain films each night that combine elements of mountain adventure, culture, and the environment, and are thrilled to be offering it to more people this year than ever before”, states Outdoor Programs.

“The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every spring underscoring how strongly this festival is supported in the High Country. Our community has embraced the themes, characters, and stunning places that the World Tour brings to us every year and I think our audience will be very pleased with the quality, diversity, creativity, and passion the films highlight”

For more information on this year’s events, check the official festival website at www.op.appstate.edu/banff for updates.

Presenting Partners for the event this year include Footsloggers, ASU Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPC Builders, and new this year, Western Carolina Eye Associates.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is an annual international competition celebrating its 44th year featuring the world’s best films on mountain themes. In November 2019, the festival screened over 50 finalist films, chosen from more than 400 entries from over 30 different countries. The film festival is organized by The Banff Centre for Mountain Culture in Banff, Canada. For information visit: www.banffmountainfestivals.com

More information is now available online at www.op.appstate.edu/banff

