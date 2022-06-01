Boonerang Music & Arts Festival to be Held June 17-18 in Downtown Boone

Free weekend event features four stages, kids zone, vendor market, food, beer gardens, silent disco, film screening and more

Town Mountain, Acoustic Syndicate and many more artists with ties to the High Country return to Boone for the free Boonerang Music & Arts Festival on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18.

Presented by the Town of Boone and supporting partners, the event features live music at four stages, a kids zone, a vendor market, restaurants and food trucks, beer gardens, a silent disco and a film screening — all located in downtown Boone.

“Boonerang is a community homecoming,” said Mark Freed, director of cultural resources for the Town of Boone. “Everyone who’s spent some time in Boone and has gone away loves to Boonerang back and spend some time in the High Country, and there’s no better time than the beginning of summer.”

The Jones House Stage at the Jones House Cultural Center on King Street offers two straight days of music, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, as part of the weekly Summer Concerts series. Urban Soil Duo, WiseApple and Lazybirds are the Jones House Stage lineup for Friday, followed by Tray Wellington Band, Alexa Rose and Songs from the Road Band on Saturday.

Located near the intersection of South Depot and Rivers streets, the South Depot Stage features performances from 12-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, by Soul Benefactor and the Junaluska Gospel Choir, Chalwa, Town Mountain and Acoustic Syndicate. Head to the North Depot Stage, located at the Lost Province parking lot at 130 N. Depot St., for Saturday performances by the King Bees, Naked Gods and Melissa Reaves, followed by two silent disco sessions.

Boone Area Community Radio, 641 rpm and Espresso News are bringing even more live music to the Boonerang schedule on Saturday, with performances by Trevor McKenzie, Zodiac Lovers, Endangered!, H A U N T E R and RUGG at the BACR/641 rpm Stage at 267 Howard St.

Check out Big Bang Boom at 12 p.m. at the Kids Zone, located at the Watauga Public Library, for a high-energy, interactive show that both big kids and little kids will love. Open from 12-5 p.m., additional Kids Zone activities include inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, screen printing, instrument making, arts and crafts and ice cream. A handmade instrument parade will start at the Kids Zone at 2:15 p.m. and process through the festival zones.

A vendor market organized by the Watauga Arts Council features handmade crafts, pottery, textiles, artwork, photography, jewelry, apparel, home décor, personal care items, food products and more. Look for vendors along Howard and North Depot streets.

A number of other downtown Boone venues will host events and activities aligned with Boonerang weekend. Notably, on Thursday, June 16, the Appalachian Theatre presents Willie Watson, a co-founder of Old Crow Medicine Show, for a 7:30 p.m. concert. Visit BoonerangFest.com for info on additional events, including the Trash Trout Motion Picture Show — a film, music and dance performance — at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the South Depot Stage.

In addition to the outdoor festival activities, Boonerang attendees are encouraged to explore the many food, drink and shopping opportunities that are always available in downtown Boone.

Free parking is available in Appalachian State University’s Peacock Lot on Rivers Street. Overflow parking is available at the Watauga Social Services Complex off of Poplar Grove Connector.

Boonerang is one of many events taking place throughout the year as part of Boone 150, the town’s Sesquicentennial Celebration marking 150 years since Boone was incorporated.

Boonerang is sponsored by the Town of Boone, Explore Boone, Downtown Boone Development Association, Watauga County Economic Development Commission, Watauga Arts Council, Double Wood Farm, High Country Press, Across the Way Productions, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, 828 Real Estate, Go Postal Boone, WNCW, Booneshine Brewing Co., Wild Craft Eatery, Lost Province Brewing Company, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Lucky Penny and Shear Shakti, Mellow Mushroom, Tristan’s Chimney Service, The Hope Center, SOS Printing, Mast General Store, Appalachian Voices and White Fence Farm Rentals.

Look for more information, including stage schedules, artist bios and additional event listings, at BoonerangFest.com.

Boonerang Festival Schedule

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

7:30 p.m. Willie Watson, Appalachian Theatre, Tickets: apptheatre.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

5:30 p.m. Urban Soil Duo, Jones House Stage

6:30 p.m. WiseApple, Jones House Stage

7:30 p.m. Lazybirds, Jones House Stage

8:30 p.m. Trash Trout Motion Picture Show, South Depot Stage

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Kids Zone (Watauga Public Library)

12 p.m. Big Bang Boom

12-5 p.m. Inflatables, arts and crafts, balloons, face painting, ice cream and more

South Depot Stage

12 p.m. Soul Benefactor featuring the Junaluska Gospel Choir

3 p.m. Chalwa

5 p.m. Town Mountain

7 p.m. Acoustic Syndicate

North Depot Stage

1:30 p.m. King Bees

3:30 p.m. Naked Gods

5:30 p.m. Melissa Reaves

8:30 p.m. Silent Disco 1st Session

10:30 p.m. Silent Disco 2nd Session

Jones House Stage

2 p.m. Tray Wellington Band

4 p.m. Alexa Rose

6 p.m. Songs from the Road Band

BACR/641 rpm Stage (Espresso News)

1:30 p.m. Trevor McKenzie

2:15 p.m. Zodiac Lovers

4:10 p.m. Endangered!

6:10 p.m. H A U N T E R

8:10 p.m. RUGG

Town Mountain

Tray Wellington

Alexa Rose

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

