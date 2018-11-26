Boone Winter Farmers’ Market to Open Dec. 1

Published Monday, November 26, 2018 at 1:34 pm

Now in its fourth season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is bigger and better than ever. The market, located at the Watauga County Agricultural Center (252 Poplar Grove Rd), provides area residents with access to fresh, local foods and handcrafted products through the winter months. The availability of indoor retail space means High Country farmers and producers can continue to sell their goods all year, making these small businesses more viable. The market runs from 9 a.m. to noon every first and third Saturday, December through April. Opening day is Saturday, Dec. 1.

Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market features a wide variety of local and seasonal fresh vegetables and greens, storage crops, meats, eggs, honey, jams, baked items, skincare, plants, photography, crafts and much more. Live music, hot cocoa and locally-brewed Hatchet coffee are provided at each market. This year, scratch-made biscuits and breakfast sandwiches will also be made available by local food truck favorite, Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits. The space is indoors, and parking is available in the front and at the rear of the building.

“A lot of folks think they have to go back to imported, truck-ripened foods in the winter because they don’t realize our farmers are able to continue to grow fresh produce using season extension techniques,” said Market Manager, Michelle Dineen. “You’ll be amazed at the variety of what’s available from our 20 plus vendors this winter.”

To stay up-to-date on Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market or to learn more about this year’s vendors, please visit farmersmarkets.brwia.org.

