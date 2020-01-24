Boone Shag Club Kicks Off Five-Week Dance Series for Beginners on Feb. 21

Published Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm

Boone Shag Club, a local dance club dedicated to the Carolina Shag style of dance, the official dance of both Carolinas, will be hosting a 5-week dance series for beginners of the dance. In addition to the dance series, there will be six other Boone Shag Club events held held in Blowing Rock from February 15 to April 24.

Tickets for the Beginner Carolina Shag Dance Lessons are $30 per person and tickets for the Boone Shag Club events are $3 for members, $5 for guests, and free for students.

Boone Shag Club has been in existence since 1988 and is one of the oldest organized Carolina Shag clubs in the nation! With over 100 new members, and new members joining at all times, there is a lot going on with the Boone Shag Club; there are members who are just starting, members who are relearning college day dancing, and National Shag Dance champions among the Boone Shag Club membership.

The goal of the Boone Shag Club is to preserve and spread the Carolina Shag far and wide. Each week the club plays traditional and current beach music, interspersed with appropriate music for those who also line dance. Whether you are an experienced shag dancer or a beginner, the Boone Shag Club welcomes you!

Annually, the Boone Shag Club offers beginner lessons, as noted below, and will offer a beginner series in the early summer months to help them club bring more fun to others’ lives along with great physical and mental exercise.

Beginner Carolina Shag Dance Lessons

The Boone Shag Club will offer a 5 week dance series for beginners of Carolina Shag dance. Lesson start, Friday, Feb 21 and continuing for 5 consecutive weeks for $30 per person. The series will start at 6;00 pm, and be held at the Blowing Rock Pks & Rec Clubhouse, located at 108 or 126 (for GPS) Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock NC. Parking is beside the pool. The lesson charge includes a year membership in the club, and free admission to our dances during the lesson period. Dances on Feb 28, Mar 13, and Mar 20 will follow the lesson and allow students to have reinforcement of the steps with members of the club. It’s a great exercise for the body and mind, and we happen to be nice people too! Our website BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. We follow the Watauga School cancellation to determine weather cancellation for our winter dances.

Dance Events:

Saturday, Feb 15: Boone Shag Club will be co-hosting with the Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation a Carolina Shag Dance Valentine’s Soiree at the American Legion, in Blowing Rock . The event is FREE, BYOB, and there will be plenty of food. Big Fish Calhoun, from Johnson City, is the DJ. The event is from 4:00-7:00. Our website BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. We follow the Watauga School cancellation to determine weather cancellation for our winter dances.

Friday, Feb 28, 7-9:30, Boone Shag Club is hosting a Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 or 126 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. Parking is by the pool. Cover: Members $3, Guests $5, students free. Step lesson begins at 7:00, dancing at 7:30. Our website BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. We follow the Watauga School cancellation to determine weather cancellation for our winter dances. No alcohol is permitted.

Friday March 13, 7-9:30: Boone Shag Club is hosting a Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. Cover: Members $3, Guests $5, students free. Step lesson begins at 7:00, dancing at 7:30. Our website BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. We follow the Watauga School cancellation to determine weather cancellation for our winter dances. No alcohol is permitted.

Friday March 20, 7:00-10:30 Boone Shag Club is hosting a Cabin Fever Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock American Legion Hall, 333 Wallingford Road, Blowing Rock, NC. DJ Steve Coley. Cover: Members $5, Guests $10. Bring a snack to share at your table. Our website BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. We follow the Watauga School cancellation to determine weather cancellation for our winter dances.

Friday, April 10, 7:00-9:30pm Boone Shag Club is hosting a Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. Cover: Members $3, Guests $5, students free. Step lesson begins at 7:00, dancing at 7:30. Our website BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. We follow the Watauga School cancellation to determine weather cancellation for our winter dances. No alcohol is permitted.

Friday, April 24, 7:00-9:30pm Boone Shag Club is hosting a Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. Cover: Members $3, Guests $5, students free. Step lesson begins at 7:00, dancing at 7:30. Our website BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. We follow the Watauga School cancellation to determine weather cancellation for our winter dances. No alcohol is permitted.

