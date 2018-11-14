Boone Saloon to Host Literary Event, “Get Lit,” on Nov. 28, Featuring Eight Different Writers

Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 2:16 pm

“Get Lit” is a group of local writers seeking to promote literature and the craft of writing in and around Boone. Through planned community and pop-up events, Get Lit seeks to engage readers, writers and all who love story and language in fostering and developing a thriving literary community.

The first event, “PUB-lish,” will be held at the Boone Saloon on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Eight writers and poets will read from their work (about seven minutes per reading) and be available for conversation after. Skip and Kelly, the owners of Boone Saloon, have been promoting literary events since they opened their establishment in 2004, and in 2012 hosted a standing-room-only evening with The Moth, emceed by internationally acclaimed author, Neil Gaiman.

As they did for The Moth event, the Saloon will close the upper area for the duration of the readings and discussion until 10 p.m.

Participating readers will be Kat Dolan, Rebecca Gummere, Pete Herbert, Jesse Miller, Mark Powell, Skip Sinanian, Jeanne Supin and Anne Wright.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and readings begin at 8 p.m. For those who are interested in simply enjoying their own conversations without disrupting PUB-lish, the downstairs Game Changer bar will remain open. Please be advised, readings are geared toward adults, and much of the subject matter may not be suitable for children.

Other upcoming events include writing workshops, pop-up staged readings and the mysterious “Story in a Bottle” project. Click here to check out Get Lit’s Facebook page for details.

