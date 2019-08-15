Boone Native Willa Finck of the Forget-Me-Nots Returns to Boone to Perform with Folk-Art Band Copper Hill on August 18

Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1:16 pm

Boone native ​Willa Finck will be performing with her folk-art band, Copper Hill, in the Bishop Johnson Hall at the Valle Crucis Conference Center on August 18th at 4:00​ ​pm. Copper Hill is making an overdue stop in Boone to promote their recently released debut album “Once Around the Sun.” About the album, a reviewer for the Rochester (NY) CITY Newspaper wrote, “Once Around the Sun” is an odyssey of upbeat, whirling reels and fruitful ballads with melancholic, modal twists.”

Aiming to connect to a variety of audiences, Copper Hill combines some of the defining aspects of several genres: the accessibility of folk music, the technicality of classical music, intimate singer-songwriter perspectives, and the spontaneity and active engagement of jazz. It is Copper Hill’s passion and love for the individual elements of these genres and the way they can be combined into a more meaningful and evocative musical style that drives and inspires them to create folk-art music.

Willa Finck is known to many as one of the young fiddlers in the Celtic group The Forget-Me-Nots, who for many years were featured performers around the High Country. Finck moved to Rochester, New York in 2014 to pursue musical studies at the Eastman School of Music. While at Eastman she served as concertmaster of the school’s orchestra and performed as a soloist. She completed her degree in violin performance in 2018. Since May of that year she has performed full time in the first violin section of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

Copper Hill features Finck and Katie Knudsvig on violin and vocals, Caroline Samuels on upright bass, and Ethan Cypress on banjo and trombone. All are classically-trained musicians who met at Eastman and formed Copper Hill in 2017. Their concert on August 18 will feature all-original tunes from their debut album.

Bishop Johnson Hall – Valle Crucis Conference Center

August 18th at 4:00pm

$15 suggested donation

60 person capacity

