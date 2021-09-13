Boone Area Cyclists, Harmony Lanes, and Booneshine Present Bike-in Movie on Sept. 16

Boone Area Cyclists, Harmony Lanes, and Booneshine are partnering to present a bike-in movie at Booneshine on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 8:00PM.Booneshine is easily accessible from The Boone Greenway. Park at Clawson-Burnley Park (355 Hunting Hills Ln, Boone, NC) and ride all the way to the brewery!Another pre-set ride option: our friends at Appalachian Mountain Brewery will be starting their regular Thirsty Thursday Thrashers ride around 6 p.m. and will swing by Booneshine for a drop off!You can certainly drive in to the event, but we encourage you to ride your bike! Please remember to wear a helmet and ride with front and rear lights for safety! (Keep in mind that the movie will end after nightfall!)Bring a blanket and come enjoy a movie under the stars. We will be showing Peewee’s Big Adventure (Rated PG). The movie will start around 8 p.m.Pre-Register Here!

https://booneareacyclists.wildapricot.org/event-4471252Suggested donation for participating is $4. Funds will go to benefit local cycling advocacy efforts. Register ahead of time to be entered into a raffle for local prizes, or just bring your cash donation that evening!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

