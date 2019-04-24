Blues Guitarist Todd Albright Comes to Jones House on May 1

Third Man Records recording artist, Todd Albright, brings his finger-style blues chops to the Jones House on Wednesday, May 1, for an afternoon workshop and evening concert.

Todd Albright is a country blues, twelve string guitar player and vocalist based in Detroit, Michigan. Grounded in the pre-war era of the blues tradition (1880-1939), Todd is a mindful purveyor of blues history. His repertoire upholds musical pillars such as Blind Willie McTell, George Carter, Blind Lemon Jefferson and Leadbelly. His life’s work continues the distinguished tradition of the very roots of American music as told by the African American musicians who created it.

Todd’s vigorous, gritty and soulful performances are accompanied by stories of the masters and a deep intuitive sense of respect for craft, providing audiences with a meaningful experience while creating a transcendent moment. One of the top blues guitarists in the world, Todd is the only contemporary twelve string player in his genre.

Todd began playing the blues while still a teenager, some twenty-five years ago. Initially, he was drawn to the sound of the finger-picked style and has since immersed himself in the foundational music and narratives of American culture. Over the years, Todd has shared the stage with artists such as Roy Book Binder, Charlie Parr, Paul Geremia, and Dakota Dave Hull.

Todd’s first full-length LP, Fourth Floor Visitor, was released by Jett Plastic Recordings out of Detroit, Michigan (2017). His latest album, Detroit Twelve String: Blues & Rags, is out now on Third Man Records (2017).

Todd will present a finger-style guitar workshop at 4:00 p.m. at the Jones House. The workshop is free, but advanced reservation is requested. The evening concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mazie Jones Gallery of the Jones House. Tickets for the evening concert are $20. To make reservations for the workshop or concert, please email Mark Freed at [email protected] or call the Jones House at 828.268.6280.

All events take place at the Jones House Cultural and Community Center in downtown Boone at 604 W. King St. For more information, visit www.joneshouse.org.