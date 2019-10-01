Blueprints and Bowties Live Auction and Reception to be Held October 3 at Habitat for Humanity

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:52 pm

Watauga Habitat for Humanity will hold its 8th annual Blueprints and Bow Ties Live Auction and Reception on Thursday, October 3rd. The acclaimed auctioneer Jesse Miller, of First Security Insurance, will be soliciting the bids for items including weekend beach getaways in Ocean Isle and Myrtle Beach, golf packages, catered shopping sprees, gift certificates to the trendiest local eateries, and much more. This once-a-year event promises some exhilarating, high energy bidding with great food from Reid’s Catering and DJ services provided by Mohr Fun Entertainment.

“Blueprints and Bow Ties has been growing in popularity every year. We will be kicking off the event with a lively game of “Heads or Tails” to get the crowd going. We will offer a silent auction, a photo booth and more. We are excited to once again host the event at our ReStore as guests look forward to seeing us re-do our nonprofit home improvement store for the evening,” said Allison Jennings, Director of Development. “With the community’s support, Watauga Habitat for Humanity is building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Families who partner with Habitat for Humanity are extremely grateful for your support,” said Jennings.

Wine, beer and cider will be provided through a cash bar by Appalachian Mountain Brewery and gourmet food provided by Reid’s Catering. The event will be held at the Habitat Restore located at 1200 Archie Carroll Road in Boone. Doors will open at 6:30pm and the live auction begins at 7:30. Tickets are $40.00 each or 2 for $75.00 and can be purchased on-line at www.wataugahabitat.org. For more information, call 828-268-9545.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners. Watauga Habitat for Humanity needs your financial support, your voice and your time. For more information, to donate, or volunteer go to www.wataugahabitat.org.

