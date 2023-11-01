Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions announce FloydFest 24~Horizon for July 24-28, 2024; tickets on sale NOW

FLOYD, VA — One of four headliners, plus 16 other bands, paired with a brand-new festival location, top Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Production’s November 1 announcement of FloydFest 24~Horizon, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier, award-winning, summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 24 to 28, 2024, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions celebrate more than two decades of bringing the artistry of live music into full focus via the art of the festival with the INITIAL announcement, which features one of four headliners for ‘Horizon,’ West Virginia’s spellbinding, meteoric-talent Sierra Ferrell, who will play pinnacle to a main-stage female-focused Friday during the 2024 festival. The initial artist announcement also includes Sierra Hull, Circles Around the Sun, Maggie Rose, Orgõne, Sons of the East, The Hip Abduction, The Heavy Heavy, Town Mountain, Cat Clyde, The Vegabonds, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Sexbruise?, The Wilson Springs Hotel, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

The second round of lineup additions for FloydFest 24~Horizon is set for this month, with more to follow over the next few months. All artists on the initial announce can be discovered, explored and devoured via extensive bios, links and playlists by visiting https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

“This year, it is with even more gratitude and thanks that we welcome you to join us in our new home, FestivalPark. With all the love, planning and anticipation, we are excited to start another chapter on the FloydFest ‘Horizon.’ We hope that you can be a part of creating our new home,” said John McBroom, FloydFest owner and CEO.

“Our endgame has always been to become the gold-standard example of a ‘boutique’ festival, and now, with a new home, and with the stated goal to bring each-and-every patron onto ONE site — eradicating the need for offsite lots and offsite shuttles — our dream is manifesting into reality. We are grateful, we are energized, we are inspired — and we’re doing this for our patrons,” said Sam Calhoun, chief operating officer of FloydFest and Across-the-Way Productions. “Permits for FestivalPark were punched months ago, and our teams of Floyd County-based contractors, led by Omnibuild, have made extraordinary progress on the new festival site. We are ecstatic to show our family of dedicated patrons their new home.”

Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets for FloydFest 24~Horizon at noon ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, via the brand-new www.floydfest.com, as well as an initial sampling of the artist lineup that will descend on Floyd County, Va., July 24 to 28, 2024. Click to https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizonfor a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices will stay the same through Dec. 31, 2023, and, if any remain, the first price increase will take place on Jan. 1, 2024.

FloydFest.com is now fully updated for FloydFest 24~Horizon — visit the site to find:

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs, including info by ticket type and pricing tiers: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A brand-new Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• Today’s official e-blast newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/floydfest/initial-lineup-tickets-on-sale-now-for-floydfest-24horizon-july-24-28-2024

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 24~Horizon: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Glamping info: https://floydfest.com/glamping/

• Area lodging info: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-lodging/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 24~Horizon: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest24Horizon

• Brand-new merch for FloydFest 24~Horizon (and prior): https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/

• A listing of past lineups: https://floydfest.com/past-lineups/

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure and the Children’s Universe), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, vendor info, volunteer info … and more!

“What we have created as a festival and family over the past two decades-plus has blossomed into a year-round, indelible intention and lifestyle. Our renewed mission is to sustain this family for years and years to come. What we have curated and originated is bigger than each of us, and the best is still on the ‘Horizon,’” Calhoun said.

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021) and FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 24~Horizon, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://floydfestbusstop.com/ to immerse yourself in FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021 and 2022, as well as to discover how to keep the bus rolling by purchasing handmade vinyl records via a unique fundraiser: https://floydfestbusstop.com/vinyl/.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/.Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

