Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival to Feature Legendary Jamgrassers Acoustic Syndicate from September 5 to 7

Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 5:24 pm

When it comes to autumn music festivals, there is no more beautiful venue in the western North Carolina High Country than Blue Bear Mountain Campground. Located on 155 acres near both Boone and Todd, NC, with teepees, hiking trails, awesome views and a main stage built in a natural amphitheater on the grounds, the Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival is set again for September 5 – 7, 2019.

Along with a great lineup of live music surrounded by green mountains and vistas, you will be able to get an even more magnificent view of the N.C. High Country with tethered hot air balloon rides being offered by the Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival this year.

Headlining this impressive fall music festival in 2019 will be the legendary Acoustic Syndicate, now celebrating their 25th year as a band. The group has built up a worldwide reputation as an innovative roots-rocking outfit that blends bluegrass with many other genres.

Acoustic Syndicate recorded for Sugar Hill Records back in the day and toured nationally. Yet the call of family, farming and day jobs reined them in around 2005 and they backed off the hard life of the road. A few years ago, however, the band resumed their groove and they are now viewed as being as good onstage as they have ever been with the addition of the acclaimed Dobro and electric lap steel player Billy Cardine.

The Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival begins on Thursday evening, September 5, with the Asheville-based funk and roots band Dr. Bacon, who will have the Main Stage to themselves for an extended jam.

Friday at Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival will feature live music on both the Main Stage and the Old Barn Stage. The lineup will include The Tan and Sober Gentlemen, a band known for kicking their Scottish and Irish-influenced hillbilly jams into high gear onstage, Cane Mill Road, who were recently nominated for multiple 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, The Reckoning, Lost Ridge, Mel Jones and his Bag of Bones, Ross Sermons, Handlebar Betty and Roscoe Rose. All of this will culminate in a good ole fashioned Wide Open Acoustic Jam on the Old Barn Stage to end the evening.

Saturday finds the Main Stage at Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival opening at 1:30 p.m. with the music of Turpentine Shine followed by the acclaimed Tim Carter Band, Downtown Abby and The Echoes, Richmond, Virginia’s funky southern rockers The Trongone Band and headliners Acoustic Syndicate.

In-between acts on the Main Stage on Saturday will be another full bill of live music performed on the Old Barn Stage that will include the great Melissa Reaves, who is on the verge of releasing her best album ever recorded with an all-star cast in NYC. Joining her on the lineup will be Cane Mill Road returning for a second set, Lost Ridge andMason Jar Confessions.

A rain or shine event, there will plenty of camping space for festival goers who want to stay on Blue Bear Mountain and take in the natural beauty. For those wanting to stay in a hotel, Boone is less than ten miles away.

For more information, to buy tickets or to reserve a camping spot, please go to musicfestatbluebearmountain. com or call 828-406-4226.

