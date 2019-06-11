Blowing Rock’s Concerts in the Park Series Presents King Bees as Next Performance June 16

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 12:29 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Blowing Rock is a quaint little town that’s always bustling with life. The setting is perfect for families looking to enjoy a Sunday evening concert in Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park. Sing, clap and dance along with The King Bees this Sunday at 4 p.m.

The King Bees is a Blues and American Roots band. Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni call the mountains of NC home, but they also travel the world with their music. The band is in its 31st year this year and continues to bring fun as they share their love of Blues and American Roots music everywhere they go.

The King Bees have performed at Mississippi jukes joints, at the Lincoln Center, and in numerous countries, but they always return to their beloved mountains of NC for concerts like this one.

Located right beside Main Street, the concerts always draw in a crowd once the marvelous music begins to float through the air. A playground keeps the kids entertained while parents set up blankets or chairs until the music begins to beckon everyone back together to join the fun.

This event is rain or shine. Bring an umbrella and stop by to join The King Bees in making memories that will last a lifetime this Sunday. The next concert won’t be until July 14 with Shay Martin Lovette, so be sure to make time to enjoy June’s Concert in the Park.

