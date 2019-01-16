Blowing Rock WinterFest Features More Friendly Competition in 2019; Updated Schedule of Events

Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 3:39 pm

From January 24-27, Blowing Rock will be bursting with activity as everyone braves the cold to celebrate the 21st annual WinterFest. The festival brings out the fun side of winter and gets families and friends together for some great memories. Regardless if whether it’s a nice 50 degrees or 30 degrees and snowing, attendees make this annual winter festival a must because of its variety of events and entertainment. “It draws people to the area in a slower time of the year,” noted Harrison Herbst.

Each time the annual WinterFest Polar Plunge rolls around, the wacky costumes are always a big highlight. The most elaborate or ridiculous just might get awarded the Golden Plunger. At the 2019 edition of Blowing Rock WinterFest, everyone is invited to enjoy more friendly competition at the Rotary Charity Chili Cook-off, the Silent Auction & Raffle, the WinterPaws Dog Show, and the newest event: the K-9 Keg Pull.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the High Country K-9 Keg Pull to the WinterFest lineup,” says Sarah Goff of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “We’re creating a vibrant atmosphere for visitors of all ages around the American Legion on Saturday with the addition of the Keg Pull to the Winter Beer Garden and Silent Auction & Raffle, all taking place at the Legion.”

This year’s event will feature other, less competitive favorites as well. Sample local delicacies at WinterFeast, view the latest winter and spring looks at the WinterFashion Show, help raise funds for charity at the Wine Tasting & Auction, take a hayride through Blowing Rock, and enjoy glittering sculptures at the Ice Carving Demonstrations and the Ice Stroll. You can even try your hand at ice sculpting at hands-on ice carving sessions on Friday and Saturday. And what is a winter festival without a celebration of snow? Check out a snow making demo & discussion in Memorial Park on Saturday, led by WNCN-TV’s Chief Meteorologist, Brad Panovich!

“Kids and adults can have hands-on experiences exploring the wonders of winter weather in Memorial Park and create winter-themed art during sessions of Cork & Canvas or Arctic Art at BRAHM” says Sarah.

There’s even more packed into the weekend that you won’t want to miss. Lots of festival activities are free, some are ticketed. For a full and expandable schedule of events, tickets, and lodging packages, go to blowingrockwinterfest.com. Tickets and info are also available by calling 828-295-7851.

Blowing Rock is accessible from anywhere in the region, less than two hours from Charlotte and Greensboro, three hours from Knoxville and Raleigh and five hours from Atlanta and Charleston. A wide range of accommodations is available; visit blowingrock.com/accommodations for details.

WinterFest, which has been named a AAA “Top Pick” and a Top 20 Event by Southeastern Tourism Society, is organized by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and presented by Hendrick Luxury Group.

While many of these events are free, some do require tickets. Be sure to check online and book your tickets a.s.a.p. for WinterFeast, the WinterFashion Show, Wine Tasting and Auction and WinterFest Beer Garden. WinterFest tickets can be purchased at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, located at 132 Park Avenue in Blowing Rock, via phone at 800-295-7851, or online.

Winterfest Schedule:

Thursday, January 24

Shop Til You Drop – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Doodlebug Club at BRAHM (Morning) – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

WinterFeast – 5:30-10 p.m.

Friday, January 25

Shop Til You Drop – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast at Sunny Rock – 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

WinterFashion Show 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wine Seminar at Sunset & Vine – 4-5 p.m.

WinterFest Sip and Stroll – 4-7 p.m.

Cork & Canvas at BRAHM – 4-6 p.m.

Hands-On Ice Carving – 4-6 p.m.

Hot Chocolate from the Winter Warmer Project – 4-8 p.m.

WinterFest Ice Stroll – 5-7 p.m.

Music on the Lawn – 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Jazz at WinterFest – 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Bonfire, S’mores and Entertainment at Chetola Resort – 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, January 26

Shop Til You Drop – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

BrrrrARM (Free Admission) – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Breakfast Special at Southern Comforts – 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast at Sunny Rock – 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge at Chetola Resort – 8-11 a.m.

Silent Auction & Raffle – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hayrides – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cork & Canvas at BRAHM – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Snow Making Demo with Meteorologist Brad Panovich – 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hot Chocolate from the Winter Warmer Project – 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rotary Charity Chili Challenge – 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

K9 Keg Pull – 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ice Carving Demonstrations – 12-4 p.m.

Hands-On Ice Carving – 12-4 p.m.

Arctic Art at BrrrAHM – 1-2:30 p.m.

WinterFest Beer Garden – 1-4:30 p.m.

Wine Tasting & Auction at The Green Park Inn – 3-5 p.m.

Jazz at WinterFest – 6-9:30 p.m.

Bonfire, S’mores and Entertainment at Chetola Resort – 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, January 27

Shop Til You Drop – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Breakfast Special at Southern Comforts – 7a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday Brunch at Foggy Rock – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

WinterPaws Dog Show – 1-3 p.m.

