Blowing Rock Tour of Homes Returns July 22

The Blowing Rock Tour of Homes once again invites you to visit some of the town’s loveliest homes in person! After two years in virtual reality, the Tour of Homes is opening the doors of five unique homes featuring elegant interior design, fabulous flower arrangements, and some breathtaking views. Presented by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, with volunteers from across the community, 100% of the net proceeds are given to High Country charities.

Homes will be open from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday, July 22nd (the last Tour start-time is 3 pm). Advance tickets are on sale now for $30 at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, through the Chamber’s website ( loveblowingrock.com), or through the church website (stmaryofthehills.org/tour). Tickets will be $35 on the day of the Tour.

In addition to the homes, you will find the Timeless Treasures tent, mouthwatering bake sale, and a delicious lunch ($15) on the church grounds provided by the F.A.R.M. Cafe. Once again, the Tour will be a Zero Waste event through composting, partnering with Born Again Dirt (a Boone composting cooperative), and recycling.

The Tour will be held rain or shine. There will be transportation, but this year’s Tour is walkable – please wear comfortable shoes. Unfortunately, the homes are not handicapped-accessible, and the Tour is not suitable for children under six.

The Blowing Rock Tour of Homes has been opening doors for those in need in our area for 64 years. Last year’s virtual Tour raised over $64,000, which was given in grants to 24 local agencies who feed the hungry, provide shelter and sanctuary, care for children, and offer educational resources. Those agencies included Hospitality House, WAMY, OASIS, Habitat for Humanity, Blowing Rock CARES, and the Watauga Children’s Council.

Courtesy of Blowing Rock Tour of Homes.

