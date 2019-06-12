Blowing Rock Historical Society Presents Jerry Burns Day on Tuesday, June 18

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:54 pm

Sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society, Jerry Burns Day is Tuesday, June 18. An informal celebration will be held at Edgewood Cottage at 3:30 pm.

A resolution to celebrate June 18th each year as “Jerry Burns Day” commemorating the town’s greatest cheerleader of his generation, and the man who is still remembered by many as the spirit of goodness in our village, was made in 2012. It’s been said that Jerry put the sunshine in every story for the Blowing Rocket; he was editor for over 44 years.

Jerry’s birthday is celebrated each year with a program highlightly a particular family’s history here in Blowing Rock.This year, Susie Greene will share her family’s history along with stories of the night life in Blowing Rock during the 40’s through the 80’s. The Greenes have been noted as the first family to settle in Blowing Rock. Refreshments will be served.

Rita White of the Blowing Rock Historical Society says, “Each year, Blowing Rock residents get together to remember him on his birthday and honor a different family here and learn about their legacy. Janice Burns always bakes one or two of Jerry’s favorite cakes for us to enjoy.”

