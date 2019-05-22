Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery Celebrating 25th Anniversary With Party This Saturday

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 9:12 am

By Joe Johnson

Tim Miller, owner of Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his business this year. Over the course of those 25 years, Miller has continually strived to provide the highest quality framing and art gallery experiences to the High Country. Since he opened in 1994 Miller, estimates that he has framed over 32,000 pieces of art. His business has a loyal following of customers who live all over the United States, from 34 out of the 50 states, and all the way to Europe. Along the way Miller has continually took classes on the art of framing, earning a number of world-class certifications.

Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery has undergone major improvements since 2017 with both showrooms having been completely renovated. “Over our 25 years in business we’ve made quite a few changes in the gallery,” said Miller, “We’ve remodeled many times over the years. In 2017, we remodeled the gallery as well as the frame shop, because after 25 years we felt like we needed to change things around to keep things updated. The gallery is like a new gallery now and the frame shop is like a new frame shop.”

In celebration of their 25th year in business, Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery will be holding an informal anniversary event on Saturday, May 25th from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. “Morris Hampton, who goes around the country winning a bunch of barbecue awards, will be coming to the event and supplying free barbecue to the events attendees,” said Miller, “We will also have beer and wine at the event; We will be giving away some gift certificates that day and giving away some cash as well; we also have 2 original paintings that we will be giving away that day. Whoever wants to put their name in the hat to win the paintings, gift certificates, or cash prizes does not need to be present during the event as long as they come by some time on Saturday, May 25th to enter their name. We would like people to RSVP that they’re coming because we don’t want Morris to have too much barbecue or not enough to feed everyone. The best way to RSVP is to give us a call at (828) 295-0041 or send us an email at [email protected].”

The first gallery show of the season for Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery is scheduled to begin on June 3rd and will last until June 15th. The gallery will feature watercolor pieces from the infamous artists Joe Miller and Wes Waugh, two of the High Country’s most prolific and recognizable names in watercolor paintings. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, June 8th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery is located at 7539 Valley Blvd in Blowing Rock, near the Food Lion off the Hwy. 321 By-Pass.

