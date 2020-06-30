Blowing Rock Country Club to Hold Fireworks Display on July 3 Beginning at Dusk

Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:19 am

By Harley Nefe

A spokesperson from Blowing Rock Country Club confirmed the country club will be holding a fireworks display on its own on July 3 beginning at dusk.

However, there will be no parking available on the Blowing Rock Country Club properties, as the parking is reserved for members.

As one of the favorite places people have watched fireworks in the past, Blowing Rock Country Club typically has prepared fireworks in conjunction with the Town of Blowing Rock. However, this year, the Town of Blowing Rock canceled its Fourth of July festival and parade.

The Blowing Rock Country Club has also never set off fireworks on the Fourth of July, as the country club usually prepares them for the weekend after Independence Day. However, as July 4 falls on the weekend this year, the Blowing Rock Country Club decided and committed to holding its fireworks on July 3.