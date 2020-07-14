Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Begins July 21 with No Spectators at this Year’s Event

Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2:11 pm

For the past 97 summers the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show and the Town of Blowing Rock have attracted horse lovers from across the nation to celebrate the connection between these regal animals and their human partners. The COVID-19 restrictions have placed severe challenges on the show this year, but the event will be held over two weeks beginning on July 21 with a full schedule of Hunter and Jumper classes. There will, however, be no spectators permitted. Only exhibitors, attendants, management and crew will be permitted on the grounds.

The Foundation has completed a WHO risk assessment to measure the effects of our COVID-19 planning efforts. By adhering to the plan, it has been determined we will be operating at a low level of risk. To assure the safety of our staff and exhibitors, there are masking requirements, social distancing restrictions, box seats limitations, and other mandatory restrictions. Rain sheltering is also being carefully orchestrated. Please see www.brchs.org for details. In addition, the famed daily exhibitor hospitality, a hallmark of this annual event, will not be available this year. Nevertheless, an extraordinary effort is being made by the sponsoring horse show foundation to accommodate exhibitors and assure the best possible two weeks of competition possible under these extraordinary conditions.

With so many summer horse shows being cancelled throughout the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to offer our loyal exhibitors, many of whom have been coming to Blowing Rock for generations, this opportunity to show their horses in the cool of the North Carolina Mountains. We also appreciate the continuing support of the town and its many merchants whose sponsorships, even in these difficult times, make the show possible. With everyone’s understanding and cooperation we will have a safe two weeks at the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show and will welcome spectators back to more traditional activities in 2021.