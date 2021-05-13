Blowing Rock Chamber’s Symphony by the Lake at Chetola: Return of a Summer Tradition on July 23

Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 12:04 pm

Symphony by the Lake returns to Chetola Resort for a centerpiece event of the summer on Friday, July 23rd. The theme, Music from Around the World, will be reflected in the musical selections as well as the décor of some of the 20 patron tents that line the lake.

With COVID-19 considerations in mind, regular attendees will want to note that a few changes have been made to the event:

Availability of tickets is limited, as the number of attendees will be reduced this year.

Tickets are available in advance only.

All tickets are Will Call, and will be available for pickup ahead of the event, including a Will Call drive thru at the Chamber of Commerce office on the day of the event.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask when not seated at their chosen spot on the lawn.

In most ways, the 2021 Symphony by the Lake will be the exciting summer tradition attendees have come to enjoy. The much-loved Symphony of the Mountains, directed by Conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth, will be featured once again this year. Symphony of the Mountains consists of professional musicians that call a great many places home, including the Tri-Cities, TN/VA; Knoxville, TN; Asheville, NC; Winston Salem, NC; and beyond. Attendees to this year’s performance will be delighted by musical arrangements inspired by musical traditions from across the globe. As always, the Symphony will perform the last musical selections during the thrilling fireworks finale!

In addition to the headline guests, the Symphony by the Lake also welcomes an opening act, performing from 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm, with the Symphony beginning at 7:30 pm. The opening performers will be announced soon.

Avid music enthusiasts will want to consider the special Audiophile Section. Located just in front of the Symphony tent, this special area encourages quiet enjoyment of the event. Reserved seats and side tables are provided along with a charcuterie box, two beverage tickets and water. Many attendees enjoy a special Symphony by the Lake dinner at Timberlake’s Restaurant prior to the performance; menu details and reservations are available through Chetola Resort.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm. Parking at Chetola Resort is limited, so it is recommended to buy passes in advance from the Chamber. Limited free parking is available first come, first served at Tanger Outlets, where attendees can walk directly into the back entrance of Chetola. Abundant free parking is available at Tweetsie Railroad, where complimentary shuttles will take attendees directly to the back gate at Chetola. Special parking and trolley service is available for those with mobility challenges at Food Lion. This trolley will take attendees directly to the lawn for seating. Masks are required while riding any of the event transportation. Guests that prefer to walk in can park downtown at one of the parking decks in Blowing Rock (at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum or the American Legion); sidewalk connection and crossing guard assistance at Chetola’s main gate make the walk safe and enjoyable.

Tickets go on sale at 9:00 am on Monday, May 17 and will be available online and at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at 132 Park Avenue. All tickets are advance Will Call only. Due to the short sale window and to avoid potential postal delays, purchased tickets will not be mailed this year. General admission tickets are $50 each and Audiophile tickets are $125 each. Parking passes are $10 per vehicle.

For more details and tickets, go to symphonybythelake.com.

The Symphony by the Lake at Chetola Resort is produced by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and presented by The Kennedy-Herterich Foundation and Hendrick Luxury Group. Additional sponsors include Chetola Resort, Monkee’s of Blowing Rock, 100 West Union Men’s Store, Our State Magazine, WNC Magazine, and Tanger Outlets.