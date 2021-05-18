Blowing Rock Art in the Park’s First Show of 2021 Scheduled for Saturday, May 22

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:18 am

Blowing Rock’s Art in the Park offers open-air gallery experiences for art-lovers, collectors, and craft enthusiasts each year. The six-show series, which is presented once a month from May through October, sets up downtown on Park Avenue. The show is adjacent to Main Street and central shops and restaurants in Blowing Rock, creating an enjoyable stroll-and-shop experience that always features fresh art.

“Artists spent a lot of time this past year in the studio creating, and I am really excited to see their new work,” said Suzy Barker, Art in the Park Director. “We had a lot of new applicants this year, too.” Some show favorites will be returning for 2021 as well, like painter Marcus Thomas and woodworker Andy Costine.

Art in the Park artists are jury-selected and each show features a different set of artists, curated to present a wide variety of mediums. Find gifts and works for personal collections, functional beauties like furniture and cutlery, and wearable art like handcrafted jewelry and textiles. Attendees can meet artists and purchase art directly from creators.

“My goal as Art in the Park Director is to have everyone who visits be able to walk away with their own piece of art. I think we’ve produced a well-rounded show in terms of different mediums and price points,” Suzy said.

Last year, Art in the Park was modified for COVID-19 safety with fewer vendors, mask requirements, and measures to reduce crowding. This season, the show will continue to follow local and state guidelines, and will relax modifications as recommended. However, one change may be here to stay.

“In 2020 we implemented one-way walking paths in the show to improve traffic flow. With patrons focused on one side of the show at a time, artists and visitors found that they had more meaningful encounters with each other. It also seemed to help artists’ sales. So we’ll be continuing that this season” Suzy said. “State guidelines may shift as the summer progresses, so please be sure to check the event webpage to confirm expectations prior to attending each show.”

2021 Art in the Park dates are May 22, June 12, July 17, August 14, September 11, and October 2. Show hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Some free parking is available downtown. During show hours, a continuous free trolley service provides transportation for easy parking at Tanger Outlets. A Concert in the Park is paired with each show, presented each Sunday following Art in the Park.

Blowing Rock hosts more visual arts programs throughout the summer, like Artists in Residence and the Plein Air Festival. For a complete listing of events, see the calendar on blowingrock.com

Art in the Park is a Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce event. For more information, call 828-295-7851 or visit blowingrock.com/ArtinthePark.