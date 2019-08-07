Bethany Lutheran to Host Annual Fundraiser Aug. 10; Proceeds Benefit Summer Feeding Program

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:26 am

By Sherrie Norris

Bethany Lutheran Church in the Green Valley Community just north of Boone is hosting its second annual fish fry on Saturday, August 10. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the community’s summer feeding program, as well as other church-related mission projects in and around the area.

Last year’s inaugural fish fry was a tremendous success, said Pastor Laura Weant, and helped raise money to replace the church’s badly needed steeple. Patrons will be able to see the new steeple atop the church when they return on Saturday.

The event will be held in the church fellowship hall between 4 – 7 p.m., during which guests are invited to drop in at any time and either eat on premise or take out.

The menu will include fried flounder, coleslaw, baked potatoes, hush puppies and cookies. Hamburgers and hotdogs will also be available.

As a loving church that serves its community well, the summer feeding program is one of several ways the congregation reaches out on a regular basis, in addition to the following: helping families at Christmas, assisting with the holiday feeding program at Green Valley School and individual needs in the community, cooking and serving meals at Hospitality House, donating school supplies to the Back2School Festival, supplying Children’s Advocacy Center with snacks or scarves, collecting food for the Hunger and Health Coalition, hosting large events to facilitate community bonding, providing blessing bags of toiletries and snacks for the homeless, and much more.

In describing some of these ministries, Pastor Weant said, Bethany Lutheran works with other churches in the Green Valley area to meet the ever-growing needs therein.

“This year, we had 26 families sign up for the summer feeding program through Green Valley School — the most we’ve had,” Weant said. “But, as the need grows, so does the community response.”

Fortunately, too, she described, “We had several new community partners this year: F.A.R.M. Cafe’s Full Circle program donated produce, as did a couple of local farmers, and Healing Hunger Farms donated ground beef.”

One thing the church has noticed, Weant stressed, is the fact that in its ministry work, generosity is contagious.

“Thrivent Financial (a Christian financial organization) is helping us sponsor this event through seed money and the organization of Action Teams,” she said. “Their motto is ‘Live Generously’ and you’ll see most of us wearing their T-Shirts bearing that logo on Saturday. We’ve seen, time and again, that when there is a need in our community, people respond, and that generosity spreads, and that’s what we’re hoping to continue through this event.”

Part of living generously, Weant added, “is also being generous with this planet God gave us as our home, and helping make sure it sustains and nurtures the next generation.”

With that in mind, she stressed, the church will be using a lot of disposables that day for the fish fry — all eco-friendly, biodegradable and compostable.

“It’s one way to be responsible stewards of the resources God has given us.”

Mark your calendars now and plan to support this generous community mission, while enjoying a time of good food and fellowship with your neighbors. “In other words, help feed others while you feed yourself and your family,” said Weant.

Cost is by donation.

Bethany Lutheran Church is located at 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone.

