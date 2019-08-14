Benefit Concert For Yellow Mountain Enterprises Featuring Singing Impressionist Conner Lorre To Be Held Saturday, August 17 at Lees-McRae College

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:12 pm

By Tim Gardner

A Benefit Concert for Yellow Mountain Enterprises featuring famous Singing Impressionist Conner Lorre will be held Saturday, August 17th at 7:00 pm in the Hayes Auditorium at Lees McRae College (191 Main Street West) in Banner Elk.

Lorre is a world class singing impressionist who travels nationwide captivating audiences with his critically acclaimed Variety of Legends and Neil Diamond Tribute shows. He has performed at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, where he received standing ovations.

Lorre features stunningly accurate voice impressions of the most legendary singers of our time: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, Frankie Valli, John Denver, Barry Manilow, Jimmy Buffett, Elton John, Michael Buble, and, his specialty, Neil Diamond.

Crowning of the 2019 Yellow Mountain Enterprises King and Queen of the Mountain will also be announced at the concert.

Yellow Mountain Enterprises asked several well-known people in the community to participate in the 2019 fund-raising gala known as the King and Queen of The Mountain. Those who raised the most donated money will get the crowns. Men campaigned for King and females for Queen. Couples also participated together to be a King and Queen couple.

The competitive fund raising began July 1 and continued through July 31.

Concert tickets are only $20 and may be purchased at Yellow Mountain Enterprises, located at 255 Estatoa Avenue or at the Yellow Mountain Treasure Box at 442 West Mitchell Street, both in Newland, or at the Hayes Auditorium door the night of the concert. Cash, debit and credit cards and checks will all be accepted.

All ticket sales support the programs and services of Yellow Mountain Enterprises, which provides opportunities and on-going support to adults with intellectual and development disabilities to insure they can participate fully in their community by having a home, a job, friends, social and recreation activities.

For more concert information call 828-733-2944.

