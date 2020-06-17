Behind the Scenes of a Community-Based Fundraiser Re-Energize Watauga: LIVE from the Appalachian Theatre!

It is a rare occasion during these pandemic days when need meets opportunity through the arts, but that is exactly what happened in the creation of a unique fundraising event titled, “Re-Energize Watauga: LIVE from the Appalachian Theatre!” A collaboration between the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, this virtual event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 and involves live performances by prominent regional artists on stage at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC).

But what took place behind the scenes of this community-based fundraiser is noteworthy.