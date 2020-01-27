Beech Mountain’s Tradition of Live Music Continues Throughout the 2020 Winter Season

Published Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:52 pm

By Joe Johnson

This winter season, Beech Mountain continues their rich tradition of bringing the best and brightest live music acts of the south to their multiple venues each weekend. Most Friday nights from 6 – 9 p.m. and Saturday nights beginning at 8 p.m., Beech Mountain features exceptional artists handpicked by the staff due to their extraordinary talent and stage presence.

On Friday nights, the venue for entertainment is the Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Brewhouse, and on Saturday nights, the venue is The Taproom and Grille; both are located in the Village at Beech Mountain. Most of the shows are free, however, some of the shows are ticketed and you can always find the link to tickets through the Beech Mountain Facebook page at Beech Mountain Facebook, the Beech Mountain Resort website at https://www.beechmountainresort.com/, or through Beech Mountain’s Eventbrite page at Beech Mountain Eventbrite.

The Brewhouse is the perfect room to see an energetic performance, sip a few drinks, grab a bite to eat, and have an all-around great night with the rest of the audience. Two floors serve as the crowd space for the venue, with a balcony area that allows you to experience the performance from above as well. The Taproom and Grille serves as a more intimate setting to watch your favorite band and enjoy delicious food and beverages offered by the establishment on Saturday nights.

Saturday, February 1, at 8 p.m. Beech Mountain will feature High Country trio Keller & the Keels, made up of loopmaster Keller Williams along with his good friends and collaborators the Keels. “Award winning flat picker Larry Keel and his rock solid, in-the-pocket bass playing wife, Jenny Keel, make up two thirds of this super fun trio I started in 2004,” said Keller Williams, “With three albums recorded together the handful of gigs we play a year turn into acoustic picking parties. We vowed from the beginning that we wouldn’t do it often so that when we did, it would be special and it is.”

Friday, February 6, If Birds Could Fly will be rocking the stage in the Beech Mountain Brewhouse. Comprised of Brittany and Andrew Carter, If Birds Could Fly bear a peaceful sound; as illustrated within their album, “Ghosts” and songs including “Skin and Bones,” a gentle touch fits Brittany’s sublime voice. Trust develops between their notes. When her quivering voice embraces “We Got Love,” one knows they do. A duo for the clouds, If Birds Could Fly offer wings of wondrous flight one keeper of a song and melody at a time.

Saturday, February 15, Winston Ramble will perform at the Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Brewhouse, bringing their homegrown, acoustic, folk-rock sound to the High Country. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Winston Ramble aims to interject the raw expression of rock n’ roll into the feel-good vibes of acoustic music; the sound of an old southern soul hits you right out of the gate. Drew “Ben” Benefield’ s vocals are soulful and still gritty. Combine that with some mandolin twang and church-like harmonies and you’ll probably be left feeling like you’re listening to a mix between a classic rock band and a gospel bluegrass quartet! Yet, the acoustically driven tunes carry a funky, sometimes psychedelic, but ultimately, an undeniable rock n’ roll vibe.

Saturday, February 29, Washington D.C.-based Americana band Scythian will be performing at the Taproom and Grille. Scythian began over 12 years ago as a bunch of college buddies playing Celtic music in the streets and has grown to be a headliner on the US Celtic Festival Circuit as well as a name in the Bluegrass/Americana Festival Circuit. They found that their brand of high-energy folk music found a resonance that led The Washington Post to state: “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.” For over 12 years Scythian has found success as an independent band and have played over 1,300 shows all over the united states, Europe, Canada and as far away as Australia.

Saturday, March 7, Big Sam’s Funky Nation will be joining us in the High Country to share their unique New Orleans flavor of music. When you think of New Orleans, the city’s foremost flambeaux-lit traditions of Mardi Gras, Bourbon Street, voodoo, Po’ boys, beads, gumbo, and second line undoubtedly come to mind. You can also count Big Sam’s Funky Nation amongst those NOLA treasures! Known for a boisterous blend of funk, jazz, rock, and hip-hop, nothing short of seismic live “experiences,” and a whole lot of Southern charm, Big Sam’s Funky Nation might very well be The Big Easy’s best-kept secret. No other place could birth such an undeniable, unpredictable, and downright unique collective.

Other talents taking the stage during the rest of the Beech Mountain live music series include the likes of High Beams on Jan. 31, Baby Black on Feb. 8, Josh Daniel and Nate Leath on Feb. 14, Same As It Ever Was on Feb. 21, Cassette Rewind on Feb. 22, Backfire on Feb. 28, and Josh Perryman on Mar. 6.

“We choose our bands carefully,” said Talia Freeman, Director of Marketing at Beech Mountain Resort, “We try and pick bands that we personally like and, of course, we listen to feedback from our customers. We really look for talent that is engaging and good; it’s that simple. We work with Scott Haynes for all our sound needs and his crew does a great job.”

The live music series is a perfect complement to the other events at Beech Mountain, and as Freeman emphasized, you do not have to be a skier to enjoy the music! Everyone is encouraged to attend the live music events throughout the winter season, regardless of what else you participate in at the resort.

The two main sponsors for the 2019/2020 Beech Mountain live music series include the Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Root Down Hair Studio.

For more information about Beech Mountain Resort and the upcoming live music performances at the Brewhouse and the Taproom and Grille, please visit https://www.beechmountainresort.com/

Related Articles

Comments

comments