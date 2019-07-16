Beech Mountain’s Summer Concert Series Continues this Friday with Performances from Galactic and The Get Right Band

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:34 pm

By Nathan Ham

Summer is in full swing at Beech Mountain with round two of the Summer Concert Series happening on Friday night. Galactic will be the featured act with Asheville’s own The Get Right Band opening the show.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $35 in advance and $45 the day of the show. Children five and under get in free.

Talia Freeman, the director of marketing at Beech Mountain Resort, was excited about how the first concert went and thinks this week’s show will be excellent as well.

“Our June concert was a huge success. We had a strong crowd and our patrons left happy,” said Freeman. “Galactic is a funk-driven jazz band from New Orleans. I know they will create a fun atmosphere.”

There will be several food vendors on hand for customers including Chick-fil-A, Betty’s Biscuits, Brick Oven Pizza and Egg Rollin’.

“This is a really family-friendly event and we’re looking forward to showcasing this band,” Freeman said.

If you want to keep rockin’ into the night, there will be a free show in the Taproom and Grill after the concert ends. Virginia Ground is that band the will be performing and Freeman says that they “always bring a party” that will make it a fun way to cap off the evening.

For band and ticket information, visit Beech Mountain Resort’s website here.

