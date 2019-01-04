Beech Mountain’s Live Music Events Continue

Published Friday, January 4, 2019 at 3:07 pm

By Hailey Blevins

On December 15, Beech Mountain Live Music began. With a new year underway, their Live Music events continue! Upcoming performances for this weekend and next include: Melissa Reaves, The Broadcast and Shelby Rae Moore, Virginia Ground and SteelDrivers.

This evening, Melissa Reaves’ brings a unique experience with her avant-garde, fire drivin’ rock-n-roll approach. This event is free and lasts from 7-10 p.m.

Tomorrow, January 5, The Broadcast and Shelby Rae Moore perform as part of the 2019 Winterfest Beer Festival. They will perform on the main stage from 4-8 p.m. Tickets can be found here for $35 or purchased at the door for $45.

On January 11, Live Music at Beech Mountain will be provided by Virginia Ground. The band categorizes their sound in one word: Appalachiaphonic, a funky melodic marriage rooted in soul, blues, bluegrass, reggae, country, Dixieland, jazz, rock, Americana, swing and more. The band’s music pays homage to the rich traditions of the Appalachian mountains. This event is free and lasts from 7-10 p.m.

On January 12, the performance will feature SteelDrivers. Tickets purchased at the door are $25 or purchase advance tickets for a $5 discount.

Live Music is on most Friday and Saturdays from 7-10 p.m. On Friday Nights, the venue is Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Brewhouse. On Saturday nights, the venue is The Taproom and Grille. Both venues are located in the Village at Beech Mountain.

Remaining Live Music Schedule

Jan. 4 – Melissa Reaves

Jan. 11 – Virginia Ground

Jan. 12 – SteelDrivers

Jan. 18 – The Harris Brothers

Jan. 19 – Downtown Abby & The Echoes

Jan. 25 – Brother Oliver

Jan. 26 – Devon Gilfillian

Feb. 1 – Dr. Bacon

Feb. 2 – Funk You

Feb. 8 – Dave Brewers Foscoe Four

Feb. 9 – Keller Williams

Feb. 15 – Time Sawyer

Feb. 16 – SoundBoy

Feb. 23 – Cassette Rewind

Mar. 1 – Highbeams

Mar. 2 – The Commonheart

Mar. 8 – Sweet Sweet

Mar. 9 – The Hip Abduction

Comments

comments