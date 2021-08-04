Beech Mountain Resort’s Umphrey’s McGee August 6 and 7 Tickets On Sale Now!

Beech Mountain Resort’s Summer Concert Series kicks off this weekend with Umphrey’s McGee playing two shows spanning August 6 and 7. General admission tickets are $42 at the door. Food trucks in attendance include Brick Oven Pizzeria, Claudia’s Authentic Mexican Food, Egg Roll-In, Appalachian Chic Food Truck, Rascal Jacks, BE Scooped, Appalachian High Country Concessions, and Betty’s Biscuits. Gates open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. This show is open to all ages and 5 and under get in free.

Critically acclaimed experimental jam ensemble Umphrey’s McGee is a double header event spanning the evenings of August 6 + 7.

