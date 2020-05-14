Beech Mountain Resort Set to Open for Summer Season on Friday, June 5

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 3:23 pm

Free Scenic Lift Rides for Watauga and Avery Residents During Month of June

Beech Mountain Resort opens for the summer season on Friday, June 5, offering scenic lift rides, mountain biking, hiking and disc golf. The resort will also have take-out food and beverage service that can be enjoyed at several outdoor locations on property.

The resort will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Enhanced sanitation practices, social distancing policies and other safety measures will be implemented to follow state and local health guidelines.

Mountain Biking

Beech Mountain Resort provides a variety of lift-served downhill mountain biking trails and a full-service bike shop in the resort village. Lessons and guided ride packages are available to accommodate all skill levels. The resort’s full line of rental bikes includes the addition of electric-assist bikes for 2020.

Scenic Lift Rides

Popular round-trip scenic lift rides to the mountaintop will be available for all guests. As a special thanks to locals, all residents of Watauga and Avery counties will enjoy free lift rides for the month of June. Rules and regulations apply and more information can be found at www.beechmountainresort.com.

Disc Golf

Patrons can enjoy 18 holes of disc golf at the resort while experiencing gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Disc golfers will be able to walk the course for free or purchase a lift ride up to the first hole at the summit for an official round, heading down the mountain to the last basket.

Beech Mountain Brewing Co.

Beech Mountain Brewing Co., located in the resort village, will offer take-out food only. Growlers of fresh-brewed beer will also be available for purchase.

*5506′ Skybar

Beech Mountain Resort’s 5506′ Skybar will be open with outdoor seating only. Patrons can enjoy a drink and the amazing mountaintop views while respecting social distancing protocols.

*Please check website for opening date and operational times.

Beech Mountain Resort places the health and safety of its customers, its team, and the surrounding community at the forefront of its business practices. The resort will continue to adhere to all federal and state guidelines as each phase is enacted to ensure a safe recreational experience for all.

For more information about the resort’s summer activities or to purchase a season pass, go online to www.beechmountainresort.com or call 800.438.2093.