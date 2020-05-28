Beech Mountain Resort Offering Free Scenic Lift Rides for Watauga and Avery Residents During the Month of June

Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3:14 pm

Beech Mountain Resort opens for the summer season on Friday, June 5. Popular round-trip scenic lift rides to Beech Mountain Resort’s mountaintop will be available for all guests for $12 per person. As a special thanks to locals, Watauga and Avery County residents can enjoy free scenic lift rides for the month of June.

Beech Mountain Brewing Co ., located in the resort village, has a variety of takeout options. Grab your food to-go and eat it picnic style at the summit. BE Scooped will be serving ice cream at the summit every Saturday and Sunday during the month of June.

5506′ Skybar opens for the season on Thursday, June 11th. Patrons can enjoy drinks, snacks, outdoor seating, and the amazing mountaintop views while respecting social distancing protocols.

For a full operational calendar outlining all BMR facilities click here

Redemption Instructions for Watauga and Avery Residents:

Please present a valid photo I.D. or utility bill with your Avery or Watauga address to redeem your scenic lift ride ticket. Your ID must show your physical address. Scenic lift rides are available for redemption in Ski Beech Sports. This promotion is valid for ticket holders and their dependents. One ticket per day, per person will be allocated. Scenic Lift ride waivers must be completed prior to arrival. Sign your waiver here . Additional rules and regulations apply and more information can be found here

or call 800.438.2093. For more information about the resort’s summer activities or to purchase a season pass, go online to www.beechmountainresort.com