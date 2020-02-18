Beech Mountain Resort Bringing Back the Retro Spirit of the ‘80s All Weekend this Weekend

Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:58 pm

By Joe Johnson

The Town of Beech Mountain and Beech Mountain Resort are coming together for the eighth year in a row to host an ‘80s-themed retro celebration throughout this upcoming weekend. From Thursday to Sunday, there will be various activities to participate in while donning your favorite neon ‘80s gear on the mountaintop; each day of the ‘80s celebration features “Retro Skiing” throughout the day to encourage attendees to get in the 1980s mood!

This year’s lineup of events includes various things for the whole family to enjoy; each event takes place at different locations throughout Beech Mountain, as specified in the schedule below. Kicking off the ‘80s weekend are Thursday night’s events, including the beginning of a Galaga arcade game competition, followed by an ‘80s trivia night at the Taproom & Grill and live music at Rascal’s to end the night.

Friday continues the extended flashback to the ‘80s with events such as an ‘80s ski apparel parade at the top of the Beech Mountain slopes, a chance to see ECTO-1 and DeLeorean vehicles like those featured in the classic ‘80s films Ghostbusters and Back to the Future, respectively, and an ‘80s style Prom with live music from DECARLO where a Prom King and Queen will be named.

Saturday’s events will begin with a retro ‘80s Pancake breakfast at the Buckeye Recreation Center, with $12 tickets for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Throughout the day there will be other activities such as kids games, a “name that ‘80s tune” contest, kids karaoke, and more live music; starting at 9pm begins the $500 Totally Retro Apparel Contest (18 & older) with Cassette Rewind taking the stage at 10pm and a late night ‘80s Dance Party beginning at 11:30pm for the late night crowd.

Sunday winds down the ‘80s weekend with Tito’s vodka presenting Sunday Bloody Sunday, a Bloody Mary drink special at the Beech Mountain Taproom & Grill to relax after a late night of Saturday partying. The Beech Mountain Retro ‘80s weekend officially ends at 1pm on Sunday with the Kids in America Retro Apparel Contest (17 & under) at The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria.

Bring your family, your brightest ‘80s apparel, and a radical attitude to Beech Mountain this weekend to participate in the throwback experience of a lifetime; whether you lived through the 1980s or not, it will definitely be a fun-filled weekend for everyone involved!

For more information about Beech Mountain Resort’s Retro ‘80s Weekend and its schedule of events visit Retro ’80s Weekend or refer to the chart included below this article.

Thursday

All day – Retro Skiing (wear ’80s apparel) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – First Day of Galaga Competition @ Beech Alpen Inn

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – ’80s Trivia @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

9 p.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Live Music from Clockworx Band @ Rascals Bar & Grille

Friday

All day – Retro Skiing (wear ’80s apparel) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

3:45 p.m. – 80’s Ski Apparel Parade (Meet at the top of the slopes) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

4 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Ghostbusters, ECTO-1 and DeLorean cars @ The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Family Fun Night @ The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Galaga contest continues @ Beech Alpen Inn

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Youth Cosmic Sledding on Sledding Hill @ Town Sledding Hill

9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – ’80s Prom with Live Music from DECARLO @ Mile High Tavern ($5 Cover)

10 p.m. – Prom King and Queen Contest @ Mile High Tavern

Saturday

All day – Retro Skiing (wear ’80s apparel) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

All day – Ghostbusters, ECTO-1 and DeLorean cars @ The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Retro 80’s Pancake Breakfast @ Beech Mountain Buckeye Recreation Center ($12 adults, $10 kids 12 & under)

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Let’s Get Physical Workout and Kids Games @ Beech Mountain Buckeye Recreation Center

1 p.m. – Name that ’80s Tune @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Kids Karaoke @ Rascal’s Bar & Grille

5 p.m. – Galaga Contest ends @ Beech Alpen Inn

7 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Photobooth @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

7 p.m. – 2 a.m. – Live Music from Cassette Rewind @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

9 p.m. – $500 Totally Retro Apparel Contest (18 & older) @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

10 p.m. – Cassette Rewind return to stage

11:30 p.m. – Late Night ’80s Dance Party @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

Sunday

All day – Retro Skiing (wear ’80s apparel) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Tito’s Presents Sunday Bloody Sunday – Bloody Mary Special @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

11 a.m. – Ghostbusters, ECTO-1 and DeLorean cars leave @ The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – 19.80 Shrimp and Grits Special @ Beech Mountain Grille

1 p.m. – Kids in America Retro Apparel Contest (17 & under) The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

