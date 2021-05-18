Beech Mountain Resort Announces Lineup for 2021 Summer Concert Series this August with Umphrey’s McGee, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks and Greensky Bluegrass

North Carolina’s premier outdoor adventure destination Beech Mountain Resort has announced the lineup for its 2021 summer concert series taking place this August. Critically acclaimed experimental jam ensemble Umphrey’s McGee will kick off the season with a double header event spanning the evenings of August 6 + 7, with GRAMMY-winning blues rockers Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks bringing their intimate “Fireside Live” tour to the resort on August 14, followed by a foot stomping closeout courtesy of newgrass titans Greensky Bluegrass on August 21.

This year’s pod-style event series will mark the 3rd installation of Beech Mountain’s annual summer music program, which has quickly grown to become a beloved tradition for area residents and vacationers alike. With ample summer amenities available including yoga, scenic lift rides, mountain biking, and more, Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series attendees will have the opportunity to amplify their experience with a full weekend of entertainment and leisure.