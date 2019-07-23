Beanstalk Community Theatre’s Production of Beauty and the Beast Begins on Thursday

Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 4:56 pm

By Gianna Holiday

Beanstalk Community Theatre’s latest musical production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will bring an old favorite to the stage, premiering close to Disney’s own release of their CGI remake of The Lion King on July 19.

“Beauty and the Beast” will be paired with music, lights, special effects, along with a spectacular visual of a variety of costumes; the props for the show are also primarily hand-made and custom-designed.

The musical will feature a wide variety of actors, singers, and dancers ranging in age from 6 to 57 in addition to the technical staff who work behind the scenes.

“One challenge that we rarely ever face is losing cast members, but throughout this process, we lost three with significant roles for one reason or another,” said director Amy Beane. “Luckily, we have an amazingly talented and dedicated cast that stepped in and made it a flawless transition.”

The leading lady will be played by Emily Gant from North Wilkesboro; she is a Theater Major at Auburn University. Beast is played by Sid Green from Boone, who owns a local construction company and is in the show with his wife and four daughters. Additionally, Gaston is played by Stephen Redmon Bryum, from Yadkinville; he has a degree in Performing Arts from Lees-McRae College.

Additionally, Watauga County High School students Peyton Walton will play Babette, Sean Crothers will play Lumiere, Andrew Cole will play Cogsworth and Aidan Beane will play Lefou.

All students plan to be involved in performing arts in future endeavors.

The play is based on the hit Disney movie and musical, with this tale as old as time telling the story of Belle, a young woman in a small French town, and the Beast, who is actually a young prince trapped under the spell of an elderly enchantress.

Others taking the spotlight include Gaston, an all-brawn-no-brain man who is set on wooing Belle and a cast of inanimate household objects who guide the young lady on her journey.

The Beast must learn to love and be loved in return in order to break the curse, but time is running out quickly. If he does not break the curse before his 21st birthday then he and his household will be doomed for the rest of eternity.

“We relied heavily on local businesses to donate time, materials, and money to this production,” said Beane. “In turn, you will see many of them featured on stage in Belle’s village with the most prominent being Sassy Cat Bakery, Hands of Light and Fire Reiki, Casa Rustica and Hardin Creek Frame and Millwork.”

The play will show three times, premiering on Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. It will also show Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday with the last showing at 2 p.m.

Online, student tickets to this show are priced at $10 with college and senior tickets priced at $12. Adult tickets are set at $14 per person.

However, any tickets purchased at the door are $16 per ticket.

The show will take place at the Watauga High School Ross Auditorium at 300 Go Pioneers Dr. in Boone.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.beanstalknc.com/tickets/.

