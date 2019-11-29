Banner Elk’s Small Town Christmas 2019 to Include 1st Annual Polar Plunge, December 6-8,

Published Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:28 am

Banner Elk kicks off the 2019 winter season with a weekend full of holiday fun! Friday, December 6th begins with the Town tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the Corner on Main Street Park followed by Ensemble Stage’s A Banner Elk Christmas 2 holiday musical variety show at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday is packed with events starting with the Williams YMCA’s Reindeer Run 5k in the morning at Tate-Evans Park and breakfast with Santa Claus at Dunn’s Deli. Local downtown businesses will offer excellent holiday shopping and dining, as well as an array of family-friendly activities throughout the day. Lees-McRae College’s New Opportunity School For Women Holiday Market, located in the Evans Auditorium at the Cannon Student Center, will offer a wide selection of artisan-crafted goods and gifts from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

New this year, the inaugural Polar Plunge will be held at Wildcat Lake on Saturday, December 7th at 2:00 p.m. (registration and check-in at 1:00 p.m.) and will raise funds for the Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department and for the Friends of Wildcat Lake non-profit organization. Banner Elk Police Department officers will take the plunge, too, if the fundraising goal of $5000 is raised! Make your donation today at https://polarplunge.funraise. org/ . If you would like to participate in the Polar Plunge yourself, register online at bannerelk.org or come into the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce at the traffic light in downtown Banner Elk. All participants must be age 18 or older, the registration fee is $25 ($15 for students with valid college ID), an event t-shirt is guaranteed to those who pre-register, and holiday-themed “plunge costumes” are optional and encouraged!

Round out a truly festive day with the evening’s Parade of Lights on Main Street followed by the Holiday Festival in Tate-Evans Park with synchronized light displays, a train ride, Christmas music, and of course, meet Santa Claus!

Sunday is a great day to relax and enjoy the many choose and cut tree farms in Avery County, and there is another chance to see Ensemble Stage’s A Banner Elk Christmas 2 holiday musical variety show with an afternoon matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Apple Hill Alpaca Farm will be giving mini Christmas tours of the farm every 30 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Town businesses will display all weekend long decorated Christmas trees as part of the 2nd Annual Banner Elk Christmas Tree Festival. Saturday, December 7th at noon will be the last chance to cast a vote for your favorite Christmas tree. View the trees at local Banner Elk businesses and online on the Chamber’s Facebook page, then vote at the Banner Elk Chamber or online at bannerelk.org. The winner will be announced in the park after the Parade of Lights.

Learn more about the Banner Elk Small Town Christmas 2019 events at host Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s event webpage bannerelk.org and check out more event info, photos, and a video on bannerelk.com. As the weekend nears, check for updates on the Chamber’s Facebook Small Town Christmas 2019 event page.

Here is the full schedule:

Banner Elk’s Small Town Christmas 2019 Schedule (printable PDF)

Friday, December 6th

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Christmas at Apple Hill Alpaca Farm (tour required)

6:30 p.m. – Tree Lighting at the Corner on Main St.

7:00 p.m. – Ensemble Stage: “A Banner Elk Christmas” – A Holiday Musical Variety Show

Saturday, December 7th

8:30 a.m. – 5k Reindeer Run in Tate-Evans Park with Williams YMCA sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at Dunn’s Deli

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. New Opportunity School For Women Holiday Market at Lees McRae’s Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Christmas at Apple Hill Alpaca Farm (tour required)

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Various activities and special events at local downtown businesses, TBA (check website and Facebook for updates)

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Polar Plunge at Wildcat Lake

6:00 p.m. – Parade of Lights on Main Street with special guest Santa Claus. Following the parade, there will be fun in Tate-Evans Park including: Luminary-lighted train rides, synchronized Christmas light show, Avery County High School Band Christmas music recital, karaoke with DJ Pete Welter and Meet Santa! The winner of the Christmas Tree contest will also be announced.

Sunday, December 8th

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Christmas at Apple Hill Alpaca Farm (tour required)

2:00 p.m. – Ensemble Stage: “A Banner Elk Christmas 2” – A Holiday Musical Variety Show

All Day – Check out Banner Elk’s local shops and visit one of Avery County’s choose and cut Christmas tree farms!

Reminders:

Vote on your favorite local business Christmas tree by noon, Saturday, December 7th at the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce located at the traffic light in downtown Banner Elk or online at bannerelk.org. Winner announced after the Parade.

Register at bannerelk.org to take the Polar Plunge or donate at https://polarplunge.funraise. org/ to put the Town of Banner Elk’s police department officers in the chilly waters of Wildcat Lake!





