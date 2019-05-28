Banner Elk’s Much-Anticipated “Popular Concerts in the Park” Lineup Is Announced for This Summer

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3:51 pm

By Tzar Wilkerson

Banner Elk’s Chamber of Commerce has revealed the wide array of talents that they have gathered for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series of popular musical events. Locals and visitors look forward to this free concert series each year, with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheater.

This year, the Thursday, July 4th concert consists of three popular North Carolina bands, Clockworx, Smokin’ Joe Band & The Extraordinaires, playing from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Historic Banner Elk School, as part of Banner Elk’s annual 4th of July celebration. Outstanding local and regional bands play fun dance music suitable for all ages, from Southern Rock to Oldies and Soul/Funk. Food vendors are on site and there is a raffle to support the series.

Learn more about the Concerts in the Park on the Chamber website at: https://bannerelk.org/index.php/events-calendar/concerts-in-the-park

2019 Summer Concert Schedule

June 27 – Soul Benefactor

***July 4 – Special Concert Event as part of the July 4th Festivities – 12-6PM at the Historic Banner Elk School – Lineup: Clockworx, Smokin’ Joe Band & The Extraordinaires***

July 11 – Roadrunnerz

July 18 – Delta Fire

July 25 – The Night Move Band

August 1 – Split Shot

August 8 – The Collective

August 15 – The Starlighters with The Gumbo Gang

August 22 – Jocassee

August 29 – Rain back-up date

2019 Concert Sponsors

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce thanks the following sponsors for their generous support of the 2019 Concerts in the Park:

Appalachian Blind and Closet Company

Beech Mountain Club

Cycle4Life

Elk River Realty

Frank/Mary Watts

Grandfather Home for Children/Children’s Hope Alliance

Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

High Country Wealth Mgmt

The Lodges at Eagles Nest

My Best Friend’s Barkery

Superlative Realty

The Vistas at Banner Elk

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk, North Carolina and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Summer) and 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Winter). For more information, please call 828-898-8395, email [email protected] or visit us on the Web https://bannerelk.org/ .

