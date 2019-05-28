Banner Elk’s Much-Anticipated “Popular Concerts in the Park” Lineup Is Announced for This Summer

By Tzar Wilkerson
Banner Elk’s Chamber of Commerce has revealed the wide array of talents that they have gathered for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series of popular musical events. Locals and visitors look forward to this free concert series each year, with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheater.
This year, the Thursday, July 4th concert consists of three popular North Carolina bands, Clockworx, Smokin’ Joe Band & The Extraordinaires, playing from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Historic Banner Elk School, as part of Banner Elk’s annual 4th of July celebration. Outstanding local and regional bands play fun dance music suitable for all ages, from Southern Rock to Oldies and Soul/Funk. Food vendors are on site and there is a raffle to support the series.
Learn more about the Concerts in the Park on the Chamber website at: https://bannerelk.org/index.php/events-calendar/concerts-in-the-park
2019 Summer Concert Schedule
June 27 – Soul Benefactor
***July 4 – Special Concert Event as part of the July 4th Festivities – 12-6PM at the Historic Banner Elk School – Lineup: Clockworx, Smokin’ Joe Band & The Extraordinaires***
July 11 – Roadrunnerz
July 18 – Delta Fire
July 25 – The Night Move Band
August 1 – Split Shot
August 8 – The Collective
August 15 – The Starlighters with The Gumbo Gang
August 22 – Jocassee
August 29 – Rain back-up date
2019 Concert Sponsors
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce thanks the following sponsors for their generous support of the 2019 Concerts in the Park:
- Appalachian Blind and Closet Company
- Beech Mountain Club
- Cycle4Life
- Elk River Realty
- Frank/Mary Watts
- Grandfather Home for Children/Children’s Hope Alliance
- Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
- High Country Wealth Mgmt
- The Lodges at Eagles Nest
- My Best Friend’s Barkery
- Superlative Realty
- The Vistas at Banner Elk
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk, North Carolina and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Summer) and 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Winter). For more information, please call 828-898-8395, email [email protected] or visit us on the Web https://bannerelk.org/.