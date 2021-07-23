Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour; July 30 Deadline for Redeeming Coupons or Tickets

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is returning to Boone, NC this fall! Appalachian State University UREC, organizers of this event, are excited to announce details regarding the upcoming Banff Mountain Film Festival return to campus on Friday September 10 and Saturday September 11, 2021.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival will take place in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Both screenings will start at 7:30pm, with doors opening at 6:00 to the Schaefer Center lobby and at 6:30 to the auditorium. Sponsor booths will be set up outside in the upper parking lot area near the Schaefer Center, and the Schaefer Center lobby will be dedicated to concessions only. Continuing our tradition, live music will be performed both nights prior to the films.

Coupon (and ticket) holders from the Banff Film Festival World Tour that was cancelled in March 2020 will be able to redeem their coupons/tickets for either the September 10 or 11, 2021 screenings. The window for redeeming coupons/tickets continues through July 30. During this window, the Schaefer Center Box Office is open 9:00am – 5:00pm Monday – Saturday. If any tickets remain for the September 10 or 11 screenings, we will put those tickets on sale on Monday August 30 at 9:00am at the Schaefer Center Box Office. Tickets prices for any remaining tickets are $8 for App State Students and $15 for all others. All patrons will need to present a current (September 10 or 11) ticket printed for the night in which they attend the film festival. Please contact the Schaefer Center Box Office for more questions at 800-841-2787 or [email protected]

The Banff Mountain Film Festival – a program of The Banff Centre – is the largest and one of the most prestigious, international mountain film festivals, featuring diverse voices and stories from around from around the world highlighting mountain culture, sport, adventure, and the environment. The Banff Film Festival screenings in Boone have become one of the largest in North America. This year, local organizers are celebrating 24 years of the World Tour coming to Boone, NC.

The two screenings will be unique from one another and will feature films from across the globe that feature mountain culture, sport, adventure, and the environment.

“The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every year underscoring how strongly this festival is supported on the Appalachian State University campus and in the High Country. Our community has embraced the themes, characters, and stunning places that the World Tour brings to us every year and expect our audience to be inspired by the quality, diversity, creativity, and energy the films highlight” states Rich Campbell, organizer of the Boone, NC screenings.

For more information on this year’s events, check the official festival website at https://urec.appstate.edu/outdoor-programs-banff

for updates.

Presenting Partners for the event this year include Footsloggers, ASU Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPC Builders, and new this year, Western Carolina Eye Associates.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is an annual international competition celebrating its 45th year featuring the world’s best films on mountain themes. In November 2020, the festival screened over 50 finalist films, chosen from more than 400 entries from over 30 different countries. The film festival is organized by The Banff Centre for Mountain Culture in Banff, Canada. For information visit: www.banffmountainfestivals.com

More information is now available online at https://urec.appstate.edu/outdoor-programs-banff

