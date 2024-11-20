Banff Mountain Film Festival Returns to App State for 28th Year; Tickets Go on Sale Nov. 20

The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to Appalachian State University at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts from Thursday, March 20, through Saturday, March 22, 2025. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Hosted by University Recreation at App State, the festival’s World Tour has been making stops in Boone for 28 years, inspiring audiences with the world’s best films that highlight mountain adventure, culture and the environment.

The festival was established in 1976 as a program of the Banff Centre of Arts and Creativity in Canada, and has since become the largest international mountain film festival. This year’s World Tour is planning screenings in more than 1,000 communities in 35 countries across the globe, and the screenings at App State are among the biggest in North America.

Local tour hosts select their own festival programming from the best of over 400 films submitted to Banff. This year, a Road Warrior — a representative from Banff who travels to festival sites to assist with screenings — will be coming to App State to curate films specifically for the university. App State will show three completely different film screenings each night, and will also have live music and vendors on Friday and Saturday night.

“This festival is a highly anticipated event that has been an important part of the Boone community for over 20 years,” said Jacob Norris, App State University Recreation outdoor programs coordinator. “I believe that our audience will continue to be inspired by the diversity, enthusiasm and energy that each film highlights.”

Tickets for the festival are $15 for App State students and $20 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased online at schaefercenter.appstate.edu/tickets, by phone at (800) 841-2787, or in person at the Schaefer Center Box Office. Online tickets are limited to eight tickets per buyer. All ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Presenting partners for this year’s festival include Footsloggers Outdoor and Travel Outfitters, App State’s Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPC Builders, Appalachian Ski Mountain, Bear Trail Studio and Western Carolina Eye Associates.

For more information, email theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

