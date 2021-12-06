Banff Mountain Film Festival Back This Year for Three Days Beginning March 31

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming back to the Appalachian State campus in Boone, N.C. On Thursday March 31, Friday April 1, and Saturday April 2, 2022 three large public screenings will take place at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment. Different film programs will be presented each night.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival – a program of The Banff Centre – is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain film festivals in the world featuring films from across the globe. The films this year are chosen from the recently concluded film festival which occurred at the Banff Centre for Mountain Culture in November 2021.

Local tour hosts like Appalachian State University’s University Recreation will screen three completely different programs highlighting award winning mountain films each night that combine elements of mountain adventure, culture, and the environment.

The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every spring underscoring how strongly this festival is supported on the Appalachian State campus and in the High Country. Continuing a tradition, live music on the Schaefer Center stage will be featured each night before the films. For more information on this year’s event, check the official festival website found at University Recreation, hosts of the Banff Film Festival.

Ticket sales (including online, in-person, and by phone) will start on Monday Dec. 6 at 9:00am at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Online sales will continue through the winter break and in-person and by phone sales will continue through Friday Dec. 10 at 5:00pm, at which time the Schaefer Center Box Office will close for the winter break. Ticket prices are $10 for students and $15 for all others, per screening.

Presenting Partners for the event this year include Footsloggers, Appalachian State Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPC Builders, and Western Carolina Eye Associates.

There are two Virtual Banff Film Festival programs being offered this year as well. The virtual film rental options, which are available now, are different from the live, in-person films that will be screened in March and April. For more information on the Virtual Film Festival Program offerings, visit the official festival website found at University Recreation.

___________________________________

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is an annual international competition featuring the world’s best films on mountain themes. In November 2021, the festival screened over 50 finalist films, chosen from more than 400 entries from over 30 different countries. The film festival is organized by The Banff Centre for Mountain Culture in Banff, Canada. For information visit: www.banffmountainfestivals.com

More information is available online at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and University Recreation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

