Back 2 School Festival Announces Schedule for 10th Annual Event

[Boone, NC] – The 10th annual Back 2 School Festival will be held on Saturday, August 13 at Watauga High School. As in the past couple of years, each school will be assigned its own time for students to come pick up supplies. The schedule for the 2022 event is as follows:

8:30 am – Valle Crucis/Cove Creek/Watauga Virtual Academy

10:00 am – Parkway/Mabel/Bethel

11:30 am – Green Valley/Two Rivers/Home school

1:30 pm – Hardin Park/Blowing Rock

3:00 pm – Watauga High

The Back 2 School Festival is open to all Watauga County families who are struggling to meet the high cost of school supplies. Familes who have children in multiple schools only need to attend once, as long as they have one child enrolled in a particular school’s time slot, they will be able to pick up supplies for all their children at once.

Students will be provided all the supplies on their school supply lists, from bookbags and notebooks, to pencils and crayons, to headphones and glue sticks. The Festival will also be giving out new shoes, as well as haircuts for those who sign up to receive them at the festival.

“We believe that every child has the right to go back to school confident and prepared,” said festival coordinator, Kendra Sink, “and we want to make sure they have all the tools they need to make that happen.”

The Back 2 School Festival is collecting supplies for the event through their Pack the Bus campaign at First National Bank on Blowing Rock Rd. and Peak Insurance at New Market

Center through the end of July. Those who are interested in sponsoring or volunteering for the event can sign up at www.back2schoolfest.org

“This is our 10th Festival and each year we’ve watched it grow and grow into this huge community event.” Said the festival’s publicity coordinator, Mattie Lucas. “It’s so gratifying to see how the community has come together to support us and our county’s students in such a big way. We couldn’t do this without the community’s help and support.”

Each year the Back 2 School Festival provides over 1,000 local students with school supplies free of charge and is dedicated to make sure all students start the school year off with the tools they need to succeed and is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization. It is run by a dedicated group of volunteers from local schools, businesses, and non-profits, working year-round to make this an annual event for the children and families of Watauga County.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

