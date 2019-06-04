Award-winning Young Pianist in St. Mary’s Summer Concert Series, June 9th

Pianist Kasey Stokes will focus on music from the Romantic Era in the next free concert in the Summer Concert Series at St. Mary of the Hills on Sunday, June 9th at 3 pm. Stokes, 20, was raised in Boone, where she studied with ASU faculty members Drs. Christina Hayes, Bair Shagdaron, and Rodney Reynerson, and was named the Hayes Young Artist after receiving awards in several music competitions across North Carolina. She is currently studying toward her Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, and will take part in the Amalfi Coast Music Festival in Italy later this summer.

Stokes plans a concert featuring the Piano Sonata Op. 109, No 30 by Beethoven, Klavierstucke, Op. 118 by Brahms, and the Ballade No. 4, Op. 52 by Chopin. The concert will be in the nave of the church, and is free and open to everyone. St. Mary of the Hills is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock and hosts free concerts every month throughout the summer season. For more information, please call the church office at (828) 295-7323 or follow us on Facebook @MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.