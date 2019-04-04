Avery, Watauga Sheriff’s Departments to Play Basketball Fundraiser Game on Friday in Newland

Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 am

By Tim Gardner

     The Avery County and Watauga County Sheriff’s Departments will face off in a basketball game to raise money for Avery High School’s Sheriff Explorer program.

     The game will be played on Tommy Burleson Court at Avery County High School in Newland on Friday, April 5th. It will tip-off at 6:00 p.m.

     The Explorer program gives students in grades 6 through high school exposure to law enforcement practices to spark possible career interests in the profession. The program is part of the Learning for Life Corporation, an affiliate of Boys Scouts of America.

     Funds raised from the game will be used for training equipment for students in the Explorer program.

     Tickets for the game are $5 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, call (828) 386-8055.

