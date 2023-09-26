Avery Humane Society Teams Up with BISSELL Pet Foundation to “Empty the Shelters”

Newland, NC.—With animal shelters across the nation facing an overcrowding crisis, thousands of highly adoptable pets are waiting for their second chances. Avery Humane Society is proud to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, for its Fall National “Empty the Shelters.” From Oct. 1 – 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees of $50 or less at more than 345 shelters in 42 states.

Avery Humane Society will participate Oct. 1-15 at 279 New Vale Road, Newland NC 28657 offering $25 adoption fees for dogs and cats four months and older. (Plus a $10 rabies fee if applicable)

All interested adopters can find available pets on our website at www.averyhumane.org.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. With a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption, this lifesaving effort has helped more than 190,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. As BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, a total of 687 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada have participated throughout the years. During BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” quarterly national events, an average of 1,225 shelter pets are adopted each day.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our Fall National ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

Adoptions will take place between 10 a.m. and we will process our last application at 3 p.m.

Adoption is a lifetime commitment. BISSELL Pet Foundation and Avery Humane Society urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.averyhumane.org.

