Avery Humane Society Announces Major Raffle to Benefit Vulnerable Animals; Includes 2021 Nissan Truck, Diamond Necklace and More!

On July 1, 2021, the Avery Humane Society will launch the Lucky Paws Raffle Extravaganza event and web site. The raffle will be conducted from July 1 – October 17, 2021 and is being supported through generous donations from over 50 area businesses and individuals. Prizes include cash, gift certificates, vacation packages, a diamond necklace, and a new 2021 Nissan Frontier truck that was donated to the raffle by Patti and Rusty Wallace and The Wallace Automotive Group.

Wallace is well known in the area and is a former NASCAR racing driver who won the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 1984 and the Winston Cup Championship in 1989. In 2013, his career success led him to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame; he was also inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in 2010.

Rusty Wallace said this about the gift: “Patti and I love animals and we have always had pets throughout our lives that we have loved dearly. We are passionate about helping animals and helping Avery Humane Society raise funds for the incredible work they do. When we heard about the raffle, Patti and I wanted to help so we put our heads together and came up with the idea of providing this 2021 Nissan Frontier truck as a prize.”



Diamond Necklace Prize

Raffle tickets are $100 each or the Lucky Paws Bundle of 5 tickets for $400. Each ticket offers two entries to win. More information about the raffle can be found on the Avery Humane web site, www.averyhumane.org, where there is a link to purchase tickets, and tickets can also be purchased at the adoption center located at 279 New Vale Road in Newland. The grand prize winners will be announced at an event on October 21,2021 at 6PM. A person must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket.

The sooner a ticket is purchased the more opportunities there are to win. Seven Early Bird Drawings will offer cash and gifts certificates of $500 or more. These drawings will be held on July 10, July 17, July 24, August 14, August 21 and August 28, with a surprise drawing in September. Winning Tickets from these early drawings will still be eligible to win the Grand Prizes.

All net proceeds will provide direct support for Avery Humane Society’s workto respond humanely to the needs of lost and homeless animals in Avery County and animals transported from other shelters where they would be euthanized due to space limitations. The organization houses more than 600 animals at the shelter each year and provides free or low cost spay and neuter services to hundreds more to reduce the number of unwanted and vulnerable animals in the community.

“All of our work to care for vulnerable animals is a community effort and this raffle is no exception,” said Gwynne Dyer, Avery Humane Executive Director. “We are so grateful for the donations of cash and amazing prizes from our sponsors that will make the lucky winners very happy and will raise funds that are critical for our work.”

2021 Nissan Frontier Truck

Major raffle prizes include:

2021 Nissan Frontier truck • Exquisite Diamond Necklace • High Country Dining Package • High Country Adventure Package • Eagle’s Nest Glamping Package • Eagle’s Nest Luxury Package • High Country Décor Package • Linville Ridge Country Club Package • Tennessee Vacation & Titans Football Package • Sugar Mountain Winter Ski/ Summer Golf & Tennis Package • Weekend at Charles Kuralt’s Hideaway Cabin on Grandfather Mountain

Important facts about Avery Humane Society…

We have a 94% adoption rate—one of the highest in the state.

We never euthanize a healthy animal and animals stay with us until they are placed with a forever family.

and animals stay with us until they are placed with a forever family. We are the only organization in the county that offers services for homeless animals. At this time, Avery County government does not provide animal control services or funding for our shelter.

At this time, Avery County government does not provide animal control services or funding for our shelter. We rely solely on private donations, foundation grants and limited earned income to fund our work.

For more information about Avery County Humane Society, visit www.averyhumane.org.

